 Manamey trailer: Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty struggle with parental duties. Watch
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Manamey trailer: Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty struggle with parental duties. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 01, 2024 02:09 PM IST

Ram Charan released the trailer of his friend Sharwanand’s upcoming film Manamey directed by Sriram Adittya. The Telugu movie will be released on June 7.

Sriram Adittya’s upcoming film Manamey, starring Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, will be released on June 7. On Saturday, Ram Charan launched the film's trailer with a shout-out to his friend Sharwanand. (Also Read: Sharwanand shares adorable pictures of his baby girl; says he saved the best news for last)

Manamey trailer: Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty in a still from the film.
Manamey trailer: Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty in a still from the film.

Manamey trailer

The 2-minute-15-second trailer shows Sharwanand playing a flirty man. In his introduction, he asks an air hostess for her number. He’s shown as someone who’s a little too laidback for Krithi’s taste. She is meticulous while he’s go-with-the-flow. The trailer also shows a toddler with them, played by Vikram Adittya, without explaining why they’re struggling to look after a child together. It also hints that they’re not in a relationship either. However, that soon changes when Sharwanand’s character falls for Krithi’s.

Ram Charan launches the trailer

Ram launched Manamey’s trailer and shared it on X (formerly Twitter), wishing the team and his friend Sharwanand well. He wrote, “#ManameyTrailer looks Funtastic and Fun. Best wishes to my dearest @ImSharwanand. Good luck to the entire team of #Manamey. -https://youtu.be/3zOCInbXzy8. Looking forward to the film on June 7th!” Sharwanand replied, “Thank youuu my dearest Charan.” For the unversed, Ram and Sharwanand have been friends for years now.

About Manamey

This is Sriram’s next film after the 2022 film Hero with Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal. Manamey revolves around the three characters introduced in the trailer but Seerat Kapoor and other actors like Sachin Khedekar, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Ayesha Khan are also shown briefly. Sharwanand went through a makeover for the film when it comes to his hair and dressing.

Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the film’s music, and Vishnu Sharma and Gnana Shekar VS are its cinematographers. TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is producing the film with Ramsey Studios and Vivek Kuchibothla as the co-producer. Krithi Prasad and Phani Varma are the executive producers.

News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Manamey trailer: Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty struggle with parental duties. Watch
