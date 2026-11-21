As the son of one of America’s best-known rock artists, Sam Springsteen had many career paths open to him. Instead of attempting to follow in his father's footsteps, he decided to become a public servant himself. Sam joined the Jersey City Fire Department in January 2020 after years of training, exams, and volunteer work. His appointment attracted media attention because of his family background, but it also marked the culmination of a career path he had pursued independently.
A career path that began with volunteer firefighting
According to CBS News, Springsteen entered the field of firefighting in 2014 by completing the Monmouth County Fire Academy in New Jersey and becoming a volunteer with the Colts Neck Fire Department. After a few years working in emergency medical services, he sat for the New Jersey civil service test in 2017, which brought him one step closer to his aspiration of becoming a full-time firefighter with the municipal fire department. His work received media coverage in August 2019, when the artist Patti Scialfa posted a photo of her son on Instagram and congratulated him on his new job as a Jersey City firefighter. She shared advice for her son to continue chasing his dreams and wished him well in his new career.
Five months of training before the official appointment
Sam was sworn in on January 14, 2020, at City Hall alongside 14 other recruit firefighters of the Jersey City Fire Department. Mayor Steven Fulop was in attendance, as were other city officials and families of all recruits. Sam and 14 other recruits had completed a five-month training course at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy. The families of all 15 recruits were present at the swearing-in program. Sam's parents were also in attendance and made it a family affair. Bruce Springsteen briefly attended the swearing-in ceremony and told reporters that Sam’s journey to becoming a firefighter had been a long one, adding that he, Patti Scialfa, and their children had worked towards this goal for many years.{{/usCountry}}
Sam was sworn in on January 14, 2020, at City Hall alongside 14 other recruit firefighters of the Jersey City Fire Department. Mayor Steven Fulop was in attendance, as were other city officials and families of all recruits. Sam and 14 other recruits had completed a five-month training course at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy. The families of all 15 recruits were present at the swearing-in program. Sam's parents were also in attendance and made it a family affair. Bruce Springsteen briefly attended the swearing-in ceremony and told reporters that Sam’s journey to becoming a firefighter had been a long one, adding that he, Patti Scialfa, and their children had worked towards this goal for many years.{{/usCountry}}
Sam appeared uncomfortable when journalists asked about his well-known relatives and tried to keep his answers brief. The newly sworn group of firefighters included 15 firefighters, according to the news report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Sam’s appointment brought the Jersey City Fire Department’s projected strength to 666 uniformed firefighters. The hiring was part of a broader recruitment effort by the administration, which had moved to recruit 204 firefighters in 2013.
A profession built around service and responsibility
A career in firefighting was a stark contrast to the entertainment world of his musician parents. Bruce Springsteen performed around the globe for decades, and Patti Scialfa built her own career as a musician. Their youngest son chose a very different path: emergency response, teamwork, and protecting the public. Sam's decision to join the department in Jersey City was the result of a process over many years, not a whim of fame.
His hiring was also another example of a larger approach to parenting in the Springsteen household. Bruce had expressed a desire for his own kids to develop their own interests and futures and not feel like they had to give in to carrying on the family tradition. Sam's decision to sign up with the Jersey City Fire Department helped to open a new independent route outside of his father's monumentally successful music career.
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