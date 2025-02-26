Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Interview | Palash Sen calls Akshay Kumar ‘one of the warmest people in Bollywood’

BySantanu Das
Feb 26, 2025 06:08 AM IST

Ahead of Mahashivratri, Dr Palash Sen and Akshay Kumar's new song Mahakal Chalo was released. Here is what the singer had to say on the collaboration.

Dr Palash Sen collaborated with actor Akshay Kumar for the devotional track Mahakal Chalo, which released a few days ago. The singer had earlier written an open letter to the actor to express his gratitude, and called him a ‘naturally gifted’ singer. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the singer opened up about collaborating with Akshay on the track. (Also read: Akshay Kumar thanks UP CM on Mahakumbh arrangements after taking holy dip: ‘Bohut maza aaya, badiya intezaam hai’)

Dr Palash Sen talked about working with Akshay Kumar in the song Mahakal Chalo.
Dr Palash Sen talked about working with Akshay Kumar in the song Mahakal Chalo.

On working with Akshay Kumar

Talking about the unexpected collaboration with Akshay on the spiritual track, the singer said, “It was amazing to work with Akshay [Kumar]. He is a superstar, a legend and is still someone who is so humble and kind. This is the first time that I have worked with him… we had not known each other before and let me tell you he is one of the warmest people I have met in Bollywood. I come from the indie space and have not worked with Bollywood but Akshay was extremely welcoming and we recorded the song together and shot the video in Mumbai.”

On the audience reaction

The singer went on to add that he is ‘thrilled’ that the song is resonating with the audience and listeners. “I am a believer in the divine energy and truly believe that this song was bound to happen now. I am thrilled that the audience have liked the song and it shows that there is a real place for devotional music.”

In his open letter on Instagram, Dr Palash Sen had praised Akshay for his generosity. “For close to 3 decades, we’ve both been around and done our own thing.. You being senior to me.. Also you are a legit superstar & i am still fighting my battles in a way smaller league. I’ve always heard about you as a middle class Delhi boy who has made it in the film industry on his own merit & strength.. That is who i am too, in the music business,” he said.

The devotional track also has a music video, which is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Akshay shared the video on his Instagram account few days ago, which sees both him and Dr Palash Sen singing the powerful track behind the mic. The song was received well by fans.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On