Interview | Palash Sen calls Akshay Kumar ‘one of the warmest people in Bollywood’

Dr Palash Sen collaborated with actor Akshay Kumar for the devotional track Mahakal Chalo, which released a few days ago. The singer had earlier written an open letter to the actor to express his gratitude, and called him a ‘naturally gifted’ singer. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the singer opened up about collaborating with Akshay on the track. (Also read: Akshay Kumar thanks UP CM on Mahakumbh arrangements after taking holy dip: ‘Bohut maza aaya, badiya intezaam hai’) Dr Palash Sen talked about working with Akshay Kumar in the song Mahakal Chalo.

On working with Akshay Kumar

Talking about the unexpected collaboration with Akshay on the spiritual track, the singer said, “It was amazing to work with Akshay [Kumar]. He is a superstar, a legend and is still someone who is so humble and kind. This is the first time that I have worked with him… we had not known each other before and let me tell you he is one of the warmest people I have met in Bollywood. I come from the indie space and have not worked with Bollywood but Akshay was extremely welcoming and we recorded the song together and shot the video in Mumbai.”

On the audience reaction

The singer went on to add that he is ‘thrilled’ that the song is resonating with the audience and listeners. “I am a believer in the divine energy and truly believe that this song was bound to happen now. I am thrilled that the audience have liked the song and it shows that there is a real place for devotional music.”

In his open letter on Instagram, Dr Palash Sen had praised Akshay for his generosity. “For close to 3 decades, we’ve both been around and done our own thing.. You being senior to me.. Also you are a legit superstar & i am still fighting my battles in a way smaller league. I’ve always heard about you as a middle class Delhi boy who has made it in the film industry on his own merit & strength.. That is who i am too, in the music business,” he said.

The devotional track also has a music video, which is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Akshay shared the video on his Instagram account few days ago, which sees both him and Dr Palash Sen singing the powerful track behind the mic. The song was received well by fans.