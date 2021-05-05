IND USA
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child.
Joe Jonas talks about lockdown life with 'gorgeous' daughter Willa, gives insight into fatherhood: 'Naps are nice'

  • Priyanka Chopra's brother-in-law, singer Joe Jonas has spoken about fatherhood, and his 'gorgeous' daughter Willa, whom he welcomed with wife Sophie Turner last year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 02:03 PM IST

Singer-actor Joe Jonas, who welcomed daughter Willa with wife Sophie Turner last year, has said that being able to spend time with the 'gorgeous' baby has been 'amazing'.

In an interview -- his first television appearance since becoming a parent -- Joe said that while the pandemic has led to this 'forced time at home', he is 'grateful' for it.

"It's been amazing. It's been forced time at home. You know, I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring, and to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back," he said on CBS This Morning. "I'm so thankful and grateful."

Asked if there's any insight into parenthood that he can share, he said, "Naps are nice, all around."

Joe also spoke about writing new music during the last year. He said, "I'm always writing and recording, and I find it very inspiring. And the music you end up writing, it can be everything from emotional things, emotional songs about what you went through personally or what the world is going through. But also hopeful songs for a brighter, better future for all of us."

Joe and Sophie recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and to mark the occasion, he shared some previously unseen pictures from the wedding on social media. She wrote in her Instagram caption, "Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat." One picture also featured Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe's brother, Nick.

Also read: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrate two years of Las Vegas wedding with unseen photos, Priyanka Chopra makes a cameo

The impromptu wedding was in sharp contrast to Priyanka and Nick's lavish Jodhpur nuptials in 2018. Willa was born in July last year.

Related Stories

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in Las Vegas first, before their second wedding in France, nearly two months later.
hollywood

Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas celebrate 2 years of Las Vegas wedding with unseen pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • As Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are celebrating two years of their impromptu Las Vegas wedding, they shared never-seen-before pictures on Instagram. See them here.
Frankie Jonas hated the 'Bonus Jonas' nickname.
music

Joe Jonas says he apologised to Frankie Jonas for ‘hurtful’ nickname

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 09:02 AM IST
  • Joe Jonas said that once Frankie Jonas told him how hurt he was by the ‘Bonus Jonas’ nickname, he apologised and refused to use it anymore.
