Kanika Kapoor return to live concerts after a year
music

Kanika Kapoor return to live concerts after a year

Kanika Kapoor return to live concerts after a year Godiva Music Festival in London; she’s now looking forward to a US and Canada tour with Guru Randhawa early next year
Kanika Kapoor performed to a mash-up of her numbers before 60,000 music lovers
Published on Oct 10, 2021 08:27 PM IST
By Titas Chowdhury

After months of no in-studio recordings and live concerts, Kanika Kapoor recently resumed live gigs amid the ongoing pandemic. She headlined the Indian act at the Godiva Music Festival in London before 60,000 music lovers.

Sharing her experience, the singer says, “I hadn’t performed for over a year. To go back to the stage made me feel nervous, as if I was performing for the first time. The audience was really excited, because they came to a concert after a long time.”

The 43-year-old adds, “Apart from my other sets, I did a mashup of all my songs. Indian music with a beat is loved and accepted everywhere.”

In the coming months, Kapoor hopes for live concerts to recommence in India, too. She is looking forward to a tour lined up next year. “We’ve started private shows like weddings and parties in India, but I don’t know when live concerts will start. I’m doing a US and Canada tour with Guru Randhawa in a few months. It is going to be the first tour with Indian artistes in the West,” she says.

Having delivered foot-tapping hits like Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2; 2014), Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy; 2015) and Desi Look (Ek Paheli Leela; 2015), the singer wants to now concentrate on melodious numbers. “I’ve been typecast, but it’s going to start changing now, because I’m trying my hand at diverse genres. The softer, romantic songs require me to sing using a different technique and voice. I want to do a lot more melody and render finesse to that,” Kapoor ends.

