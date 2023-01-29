Kapil Sharma to make singing debut with Guru Randhawa with Alone, Mika Singh says ‘two rock stars in one frame'

Kapil Sharma, who has made his mark as a comedian and an actor is all set to make his singing debut. Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Kapil shared a post with singer Guru Randhawa announcing their collaboration. They also shared a poster teasing their new song. (Also Read | Krushna Abhishek confirms working 'soon' with Kapil Sharma)

In the poster, Kapil wore a brown coat over a black T-shirt and also dark sunglasses. Guru Randhawa was seen in a black sweater, matching coat, and gloves. He also opted for dark sunglasses. The song will release on February 9.

The caption read, "We are excited to share ALONE with you all. Can't wait the world to hear @kapilsharma paji (brother) debut song (red heart emoji). Out on 9th feb. @tseries.official @directorgifty @sanjoyd @iyogitabihani #bhushankumar."

Reacting to the post, Mika Singh commented, "Kya baat hai (Wow) the 2 rock stars in one frame (raised hands emojis)." Rapper Badshah simply posted a raised hands emoji. Raghav Sachar posted, "Wow." Fans also showered love on the duo. A person wrote, "Super duper excited." Another fan wrote, "Let's rock guru baby and Kapil....can't wait to meet you after success this song."

Recently, Guru Randhawa collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill on the song Moon Rise. The audio version of the song was released last year and received immense love from the listeners. The music video was unveiled earlier this month. Guru Randhawa is all set to make his acting debut alongside actor Anupam Kher with an upcoming comedy film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.

Kapil's upcoming movie, Zwigato, will make its debut in Indian theatres on March 17. Directed by Nandita Das, the film is set in Bhubaneswar and follows the journey of a food delivery person exploring the world of the gig economy. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, the movie also stars actor Shahana Goswami as a homemaker, who decides to support her husband's (Kapil) income by taking up a job for the very first time.

Zwigato had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. The movie was also screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

