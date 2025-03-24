Meghan Trainor sparks ozempic speculations after dramatic weight loss transformation: ‘Body positive until…’

Meghan Trainor's recent social media photos have sparked ozempic speculations. The All About That Bass hitmaker recently took to Instagram to share snaps of herself in a chic all-white ensemble, flaunting her slimmed-down physique. Her appearance triggered criticism from several fans, who accused her of using the popular weight loss drug. Meghan Trainor accused of using ozempic after flaunting dramatic weight loss transformation in new pics(Meghan Trainor/ Instagram, Getty Images)

Meghan Trainer accused of using ozempic as she flaunts dramatic weight loss transformation in new photos

In the carousel of photos Trainor shared with her 18.3 million followers on the platform, she is seen donning a sheer white dress and T-shirt. The 31-year-old singer paired the look with matching arm and leg warmers and shiny white boots. She captioned the post with a heart emoji.

While Trainor did not address her dramatic weight loss transformation, fans flooded the comment section inquiring about it. “Where did all the bass go?” one questioned, referring to her 2014 hit track, in which she sang, “You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll.”

“Here comes treble,” one more user quipped. Another asked, “oh so we're not all about that bass no more?” Several others accused Trainor of using ozempic as one comment read, “LMFAO body positive until you can get your hands on Ozempic.”

Yet another user simply wrote, “Ozempic is crazy,” while one more claimed, “All about that bass”??? Until Ozempic then you are all about that treble.”

Many slammed Trainor for criticising “skinny” people in her breakout song, with a fan writing, “So you shamed women for being too skinny and saying that no man wants that and now you’re skinny. It’s almost as if you were never about body positivity in the first place.”

“Shame on you lol. Remember who you were and what you promoted when you released ‘All About That Bass’. Telling our generation being skinny was bad and carrying lots of weight was good. Whole time you just wanted to be skinny...wanted to be fake. Don't promote body positivity and then turn around and become another Ozempic leech. Hollywood doesn't need any more of thos,” another furious user wrote.