Meghan Trainor reveals she can't smile anymore after ‘too much’ Botox, ‘I messed up’

Meghan Trainor has revealed that she cannot smile anymore after too much Botox. “I got too much Botox and I need help!” the singer said during a recent episode of her ‘Workin’ on It’ podcast alongside her husband Daryl Sabara, and brother Ryan Trainor. Meghan Trainor reveals she can't smile anymore due to ‘too much’ Botox(AFP)

“I messed up! I’ve had Botox a handful of times … just on my forehead,” Trainor said, claiming that she decided to experiment on another part of her face.

The 30-year-old admitted that someone encouraged her to get a “lip flip” to make her upper lip look fuller. “Someone convinced me with my little lips … that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip and I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living. It was not true,” she said.

“Also, I cannot smile anymore,” Trainor added. “Look, this is as big as I can smile. … Everywhere I go I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try.”

Trainor then went on to show a picture of herself holding a dog at a shelter, and said, “I’m a happy person here. I’m holding a puppy. I don’t look happy. I look like I smelled someone’s fart.”

‘I have wanted this my whole life’

The ‘Mother’ singer also revealed during that episode that she will get a boob job done after breastfeeding her and Sabara’s one-year-old son, Barry. “My mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then they’re full of milk and now they’re empty. They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small,” she said.

“I’ve lost some weight and I have … saggy sacks as boobs,” Trainor added.

Trainor also explained how preparations for her upcoming performances have made her want to go under the knife. “What’s really difficult is when I’m trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up, I have to wear the most supportive bras and it could ruin the outfit,” she said.

She added, “I’ve always joked and said for years like, ‘I can’t wait till I can get a boob job!’ I have wanted this my whole life.”