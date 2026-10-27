Music composer Salim Merchant buys commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz for 12.85 crore

Salim Merchant, along with four other individuals, has purchased a commercial property spread across the ground and first floors of a building in Mumbai’s Santacruz (West) for a total consideration of ₹12.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Salim Merchant, along with four other individuals, has purchased a commercial property spread across the ground and first floors of a building in Mumbai’s Santacruz (West) for a total consideration of ₹12.85 crore. (Photo: Instagram)

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The transaction was registered on October 7, 2026, with the purchasers paying stamp duty of ₹77.10 lakh, according to the documents. Merchant holds a 50% share in the property, while the remaining ownership is divided equally among four other purchasers, each holding a 12.5% share.

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The commercial premises are located in a building named DLH Mangal Murti, at the junction of Linking Road and Talmaki Road in Santacruz (West), Mumbai. The property has a combined carpet area of 1,285 sq ft, comprising 575 sq ft on the ground floor and 710 sq ft on the first floor.

The property was purchased from Shreeja Devcon Private Limited, at ₹12.85 crore, which translates to approximately ₹1 lakh per sq ft of carpet area. The total stamp duty of ₹77.10 lakh amounts to 6% of the stated consideration of ₹12.85 crore. The agreement records one car parking space as part of the transaction, the documents show.

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Linking Road is one of Mumbai’s prominent shopping destinations, also known as retail high-street, attracting both local shoppers and visitors from other parts of the city. Commercial properties in such established locations can appeal to buyers looking for retail space in areas with existing consumer activity and connectivity.

Salim Merchant and Shreeja Devcon Private Limited could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: From Sonu Sood to Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood stars invest in commercial real estate for rental income and long-term wealth

Commercial real estate lucrative among Bollywood and noted personalities

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Recently, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has purchased three commercial units in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a combined ₹17 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The transactions, registered on August 6, 2026, involve two adjoining commercial units on the first floor and another office unit on the ground floor of the Aston building in Sundervan Complex, located on Lokhandwala Road.

Several Bollywood stars have been in the news over the years for either purchasing commercial properties in Mumbai or for leasing them out to earn high rental yields, according to real estate experts. Bollywood personalities such as Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have invested in commercial real estate in Mumbai.