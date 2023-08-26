MustB dances to RRR's Naatu Naatu at Delhi event, Neeti Mohan sings Stay With Me; K-pop group talks about 3 Idiots

Fans of Korean music were treated to a K-Concert with performances by K-pop boy group MustB and singer Neeti Mohan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Taking to Instagram, the Korean Cultural Centre India shared several pictures and clips from the event. The event was a collaboration between the Korean Cultural Centre India and the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. (Also Read | BTS' V calls Greta Gerwig's Barbie ‘one of the most impactful films’ he's watched in recent times) MustB travelled from South Korea to perform in Delhi. Neeti Mohan also sang a Korean song.

Neeti sings Stay With Me

A part of the caption read, "The fully packed 2000-seater auditorium was enchanted as Indian singer Neeti Mohan took the stage, enthralling the audience with a medley of popular Indian songs that even prompted the Korean Ambassador to dance along. She added to the excitement by singing the Korean track Stay With Me from the renowned K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God." A fan favourite, the South Korean television series featured Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, and Yook Sung-jae.

MustB grooves to RRR's Naatu Naatu

It also added, "The K-Pop idol group MustB electrified the atmosphere with their dynamic performances, including their dance to Naatu Naatu, inspiring the audience to join in. The Korean B-Boying performance team, HEUNG, showcased a remarkable collaboration between Korean traditional elements of music, accessories, and dance, seamlessly integrated with B-boying... A local K-Pop cover dance team further underscored the significance of cultural exchange between the two nations."

MustB dances to Naatu Naatu from RRR.

MustB dances to their songs

Apart from Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR, at the event, MustB also performed on two of their songs--Rush and Realize. They also danced to BTS' song Permission To Dance. Naatu Naatu won the Oscar Award earlier this year in the Best Original Song category.

MustB on 3 Idiots, Kaala Bhairava, Rahul

MustB comprises five members – Taegeon, Wooyeon, Doha, Soohyun, and Sihoo. The group debuted on January 21, 2019. Speaking with India Today.in, MustB said that they had watched 3 Idiots. The group called the Aamir Khan-starrer "a film with three guys in a college". The K-pop group added that the movie is shown in their school to students. They also shared that they would love to collaborate with Neeti Mohan and Kaala Bhairava as well as Rahul Sipligunj.

