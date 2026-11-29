Nick Jonas gave fans a glimpse of his Thanksgiving celebrations with daughter Malti Marie and other family members, but one person was noticeably missing from the festivities. His wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, could not join the celebrations as she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film in Australia. The singer shared pictures from the gathering on social media and also sent a loving message to Priyanka.

Nick Jonas celebrates Thanksgiving sans Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra gives Thanksgiving with family a miss due to work. more less

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On Sunday, Nick took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the Thanksgiving celebrations at his home. The first picture showed him holding his guitar, seemingly performing for the guests. In another picture, the singer and actor posed with their daughter, Malti Marie, keeping her close. While Priyanka was missing from the pictures, her mother, Madhu Chopra, attended the celebrations. One of the photos also showed Nick enjoying a drink beside a bonfire with his brother Joe Jonas and friend and musician JP Saxe.

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{{^usCountry}} The pictures also showed guests enjoying pizzas and pies and spending the evening together. Sharing the pictures, Nick wrote, "A lot of drinks were given. Missing my jaan Priyanka Chopra as she's out crushing it in Australia." Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her sci-fi action thriller, Bluefly, in Australia. About Bluefly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pictures also showed guests enjoying pizzas and pies and spending the evening together. Sharing the pictures, Nick wrote, "A lot of drinks were given. Missing my jaan Priyanka Chopra as she's out crushing it in Australia." Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her sci-fi action thriller, Bluefly, in Australia. About Bluefly {{/usCountry}}

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In Bluefly, Priyanka will share the screen with Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe. Directed by Nimród Antal, the film is written by David Frigerio (Beast), William Eubank (Underwater) and Carlyle Eubank (Muzzle). According to Deadline, the film's synopsis reads: “Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn’t supposed to exist. As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia-held territory, the recovery becomes a descent — and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home.”

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

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Apart from Bluefly, Priyanka is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Mounted on a reported budget of ₹1,000 crore, the film is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Apart from Priyanka, it also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Touted as a grand-scale action-adventure, Varanasi blends Indian mythology, time travel, science fiction and action. Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas essays Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kumbha, the antagonist. The film is also expected to feature a sequence inspired by the Ramayana, with Mahesh Babu appearing as Lord Rama. Rajamouli has also revealed that the film is five to six times bigger in scale than RRR. It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.