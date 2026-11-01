Priyanka Chopra channels King Kylie for Halloween, Nick Jonas dresses as cowboy for trick-or-treating with Malti Marie as ghost princess

The family pictures offered a glimpse of their trick-or-treating outing, with Malti looking especially cute in her ghost princess costume. Priyanka's ‘Diwaloween’ celebrations bring together the fun of Halloween and the festivities of Diwali, both of which the family enjoys in its own way.

The three had their costumes sorted for the occasion. Nick dressed up as a cowboy, Malti went as a ghost princess, while Priyanka chose to dress like Kylie Jenner from her King Kylie era. Sharing their pictures, the actor wrote: “Quite an unlikely alliance.. A Cowboy, a Ghost princess and King Kylie went trick or treating.. Happy Halloween to everyone celebrating #diwaloween season is here.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are getting into the festive spirit, and they have a rather fun way of celebrating this year. The couple marked Halloween with their daughter, Malti Marie, sharing pictures of their family outing on social media. Priyanka even has a name for this time of the year, calling it the 'Diwaloween' season, as the family gets ready to celebrate both Halloween and Diwali.

Halloween is not the only occasion the family has been celebrating. Priyanka and Nick recently marked Dussehra with Malti at their Los Angeles home, taking part in traditional rituals such as a Shivling abhishek and a hawan. A particularly sweet moment from the celebrations was Nick washing Malti's feet during the Kanya Pujan ritual.

On the Jonas podcast, Nick recently revealed that they had celebrated Diwali and Halloween earlier this year, as Priyanka was supposed to fly to Australia for her next project.

Before sharing the family Halloween pictures, Priyanka had also given fans a look at the decorations at their Los Angeles home. Her balcony was lit up with string lights and fairy lights, giving it a warm, festive feel. The Halloween additions, however, made sure the spooky season was not left out. A giant black spider and hanging decorations added a playful touch to the space, while the lights brought in the Diwali mood. The decorations reflected the family's approach to the two occasions, making room for both celebrations under one roof.

What is Priyanka Chopra Jonas doing lately? Priyanka was last seen in the action film The Bluff, released on Prime Video in February 2026. The action thriller stars her as Ercell Bodden, a former pirate whose past catches up with her, putting her family in danger. The film also features Karl Urban.

She is also gearing up for her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action-adventure film Varanasi. Priyanka will play Mandakini in the film, which stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The project marks her return to an Indian theatrical production after The Sky Is Pink in 2019, and is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027.

She will also executive produce and star in Reset. Orlando Bloom was to star opposite her, but he abruptly exited the project. The film comes from writer Jordan Rawlins and director Matt Smukler, known for the 2020 drama Wildflower. The survival thriller follows Priyanka's character as she wakes up stranded in the wilderness, with no memory of how she got there. While trying to stay alive and piece together what happened, she crosses paths with a charming stranger. He may be her best chance of making it out, but she has no idea if she can actually trust him or what he really wants.