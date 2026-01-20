Priyanka Chopra reacts as mom Madhu Chopra hosts chef Vikas Khanna and his mother, brother Siddharth cooks for them
Vikas Khanna also gave a glimpse of the dishes Siddharth made for them, which included dal, mutton, saag and gajar ka halwa (dessert).
Actor Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, and her brother, Siddharth Chopra, recently hosted chef Vikas Khanna and his mother, Bindu Khanna, in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Vikas shared a bunch of photos as he and Bindu posed with Madhu Chopra, Siddharth and his wife Neelam Upadhyaya.
Vikas Khanna also gave a glimpse of the dishes Siddharth made for them, which included dal, mutton, saag and gajar ka halwa (dessert). Sharing the pictures, he captioned it, "Mumbai gave me one of the best meals I’ve had in a long, long time. After years, I tasted Gajjar Halwa that felt exactly like my Biji’s—the kind that doesn’t just feed you… it returns you to your childhood."
"The Daal Bukhara was a healing hug from an elder in the family. The Kharode Curry was perfection—spot on, like the warmth of Kolkata’s Nalli Kosha. And that Makki Roti… softer than the ones I’ve eaten on Punjab highways in winter. I can’t even write about 5 Greens Saag without getting emotional," he added.
"Even something as simple as onions felt like time travel—pungent mustard and memories. And the chef’s chaat masala? It needs to be packaged ASAP. All of this was cooked by the brilliant @siddharthchopra89, just as he promised when he visited with the amazing Neelam. Thank you, @drmadhuakhourichopra, for hosting me," concluded his post.
Priyanka gets emotional seeing the get-together
Reacting to the post, Madhu wrote, "Thank you, Vikas, for a beautiful afternoon, walking down memory@lane with Sid food @siddharthchopra89." Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka re-shared the post and added red heart, clapping hands and face holding back tears emojis. She tagged them, too.
Priyanka's visit to Vikas' restaurant in New York
Last year, Priyanka, her manager Anjula Acharia, and their friends stepped out for a meal at Vikas's restaurant, Bungalow, in New York. Sharing Anjula's video on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "Still in a food coma. You're the best host, Vikas." In 2024, Priyanka visited the Bungalow with her husband- singer Nick Jonas, and their friends.
About Priyanka's projects
Fans will see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027. This will mark her debut in a Telugu film. She also has the second season of the web series Citadel in the pipeline.
She will next be seen in The Bluff, alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.
