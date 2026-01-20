Priyanka Chopra reacts as mom Madhu Chopra hosts chef Vikas Khanna and his mother, brother Siddharth cooks for them

Actor Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, and her brother, Siddharth Chopra, recently hosted chef Vikas Khanna and his mother, Bindu Khanna, in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Vikas shared a bunch of photos as he and Bindu posed with Madhu Chopra, Siddharth and his wife Neelam Upadhyaya. Priyanka Chopra shared chef Vikas Khanna's post.

Priyanka Chopra's mom, brother host chef Vikas Khanna, his mother Vikas Khanna also gave a glimpse of the dishes Siddharth made for them, which included dal, mutton, saag and gajar ka halwa (dessert). Sharing the pictures, he captioned it, "Mumbai gave me one of the best meals I’ve had in a long, long time. After years, I tasted Gajjar Halwa that felt exactly like my Biji’s—the kind that doesn’t just feed you… it returns you to your childhood."

"The Daal Bukhara was a healing hug from an elder in the family. The Kharode Curry was perfection—spot on, like the warmth of Kolkata’s Nalli Kosha. And that Makki Roti… softer than the ones I’ve eaten on Punjab highways in winter. I can’t even write about 5 Greens Saag without getting emotional," he added.

"Even something as simple as onions felt like time travel—pungent mustard and memories. And the chef’s chaat masala? It needs to be packaged ASAP. All of this was cooked by the brilliant @siddharthchopra89, just as he promised when he visited with the amazing Neelam. Thank you, @drmadhuakhourichopra, for hosting me," concluded his post.