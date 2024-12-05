One Direction reunion, including Zayn, was 'in talks' before Liam Payne's death: ‘They still would...’

One Direction's tragic loss of Liam Payne has brought the remaining members, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, ‘closer than ever before.’ The bandmates, who had previously drifted apart, are now reevaluating their bond and considering a potential reunion to honour their friend. (L-R) Recording artists Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction

Reportedly, the infamous American rock band, which disbanded in 2016, had been planning a reunion show. However, Payne’s untimely death changed everything.

One Direction's ‘reunion show’ on pause

Styles, Tomlinson, Malik, and Horan came together last month for Liam Payne’s private funeral in Amersham, England. This emotional gathering was the first time the public saw the four remaining members of One Direction together since Malik left the band in 2015, which was followed by their indefinite hiatus.

Before Liam Payne's tragic death, all five original members of the musical band had been in talks for a final reunion show according to US Weekly’s report. While those plans are currently on hold, a source revealed that the group still hopes to honour Payne with a tribute concert.

However, the emotional toll of the loss has left them unable to consider it as a feasible project at this time. “The guys would love to do a tribute to Liam. They’re all so devastated right now they can’t even think about that as a legitimate project, but it has been discussed,” the source said. “Liam’s death has caused the guys immense heartbreak.”

Liam Payne’s death was a ‘wake-up call’ for 1D members

Liam Payne’s sudden passing on October 16 in Buenos Aires "served as a wake-up call for all the members," a source revealed. "They kept in touch sporadically but didn’t have close friendships at all." However, after the tragic incident, the bandmates have been "checking in on each other and feel closer than they have in years," the insider continued. “It brought them back together, even as they continue to mourn.”

Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend his former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert with his girlfriend. His death, resulting from a tragic fall from a hotel balcony, was revealed through a preliminary autopsy to have occurred while he may have been unconscious, with no reflexive effort to break his fall. Authorities reportedly found traces of drugs in his system.

Styles, Tomlinson, Malik, and Horan all shared heartfelt tributes to Payne on social media, alongside a rare joint statement released after the tragedy. “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” they said. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

The statement continued, “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam.”