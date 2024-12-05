Selena Gomez reacts to 'awkward' question about Benny Blanco's 'intentions' with America’s daughter

Selena Gomez blushed and squirmed her way through a playful grilling by Stephen Colbert about her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. The singer was caught off guard when the Late Show host channeled his inner "America's Dad" asking Gomez with a pointed, “Where is this relationship going?” The hilarious banter occurred after Colbert displayed a Thanksgiving picture of the couple, with both acknowledging how much Mr. Blanco admires her. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert / CBS / Via youtube

Selena Gomez squirms over Benny Blanco's relationship probe

On Tuesday, while promoting her new Netflix series, Emilia Perez, Gomez appeared on Colbert's show, where he cheekily presented a dinner photo of the pair hugging each other before turning to her about their relationship status and future. A bit flustered but quick to recover, Gomez replied, “Woah, I thought you were going to ask where this picture was taken!” She then gracefully added, “I’m not sure, but I’m having a great time.” Not one to miss an opportunity for lighthearted teasing, Colbert turned to the camera, addressing Blanco directly about his “intentions” with “America’s daughter.”

Also read: Matty Healy apologises after threatening to 'slap' Azealia Banks ‘so hard’ over Charli XCX diss

“Benny, you must think you’re pretty special if you think you can do better than this, OK?” he said speaking to the camera. “As America’s dad, I want to know what your intentions are with America’s daughter right over here.”

In response, Gomez was seen laughing and mouthing shocked words before ending up thanking the host for the probing question. He replied, “You’re welcome. No charge for that. But, it’s a good relationship?” The duo wrapped up the topic with the singer affirming, “Oh, yeah. I love him.”

“Love you but you’re embarrassing her, please stop,” one fan commented. “Oh god am having second hand embarrassment,” a second quipped. “Uh oh so awkward,” a third chimed in. The Only Murders in the Building actress and the record producer have been in a relationship since July 2023.

Also read: Eminem’s half-brother posts scathing tribute to late mother as rapper stays mute amid years of ‘hatred’

About Selena Gomez’s Emilia Pérez

Emilia Pérez is a genre-bending film that premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Starring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Adriana Paz, the film follows a high-powered lawyer who becomes entangled with a Mexican cartel leader. Selena Gomez plays the key supporting role of Jessi, the main character's ex-wife. This Spanish-language musical thriller explores themes of identity and transformation as Rita is kidnapped and forced into assisting the cartel leader to “fake their death and undergo gender-affirming procedures.”

“Rita wishes that she would just have this one opportunity, just any opportunity that will make her break out and break this glass ceiling that she finds herself never being able to shatter,” Saldaña said according to Tudum. “And when the opportunity presents itself, she doesn’t think twice. She just takes it.” So the cartel leader begins a new life under a new name — Emilia Pérez.

Emilia Pérez is currently streaming on Netflix in the US, Canada, and the UK.