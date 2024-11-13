Selena Gomez reacts as boyfriend Benny Blanco is crowned Sexiest Man Alive: 'I still haven't figured out…'

Selena Gomez has showered her boyfriend Benny Blanco with love after he was announced by PEOPLE magazine as Sexiest Man Alive in 2024. Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Selena shared a picture from Benny's feature in PEOPLE along with a cute note. (Also Read | Selena Gomez calls Benny Blanco ‘complete light in my life’ amid health concerns: ‘Never been loved this way’) Selena Gomez shared posts about her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez on Benny Blanco's new title

Her caption read, "Not only do you love me unconditionally... you always get me my Taco Bell Mexican Pizza." Apart from this, Selena also added a romantic quote by William C Hannan for Benny. It read, "I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you and not be madly in love with everything you do."

Selena shared a picture from Benny's feature in PEOPLE.

The couple recently charmed fans with their fun-loving nature, dressing up as characters from Alice in Wonderland for Halloween. Selena transformed into Alice, wearing a sheer tulle grey dress with a black bow. Benny Blanco dressed up as Mad Hatter, embracing a vibrant and eclectic style. He sported a bottle green silk shirt adorned with floral accents and layered it with a tan blazer.

What Benny, Selena said about each other earlier

During an interview with PEOPLE, Benny revealed that he even mastered a homemade version of Taco Bell's signature meat, knowing how much Selena loves the fast-food favourite.

In the interview with Vanity Fair, Selena spoke about her relationship with Benny. She had said, “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

About Selena, Benny

The couple has been together since 2023 and often leaves fans in awe by sharing special moments from their relationship. They sparked dating rumours in December 2023 after working together on music.

In August, Selena and Benny sparked engagement rumours when the singer posted a selfie of herself where she covered her left ring finger with a pink heart emoji. She also followed a wedding planner on TikTok soon after the engagement rumours.