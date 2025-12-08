Palash Muchhal deletes proposal video, World Cup win celebration with Smriti Mandhana after wedding cancellation

A day after composer Palash Muchhal confirmed that his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana had been called off, he deleted his old videos with her from his social media, including the viral, dreamy video of him proposing to her at a cricket stadium. Palash Muchhal had proposed to Smriti Mandhana last month.

Palash Muchhal deletes videos with Smriti

Videos of Palash proposing to Smriti and celebrating her Women’s World Cup win with her are no longer on Palash’s Instagram account. Both videos were posted last month after the Indian women’s cricket team won the World Cup in Mumbai. Palash proposed to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the venue of the World Cup final. The two were set to marry on November 24 in Sangli, Smriti’s hometown.

However, even as the pre-wedding celebrations were underway, on the morning of the wedding, Smriti’s manager informed the media that the wedding had been postponed indefinitely as Smriti’s father had fallen ill. Soon after, Palash and his family flew back to Mumbai, where he was also hospitalised for stress. Rumours emerged that Palash had been caught cheating with a choreographer at the wedding, but the two choreographers at the wedding denied their involvement.

Smriti and Palash share statements

On Sunday, Smriti took to Instagram Stories to announce that the wedding had been called off, and urged for privacy for both families. In a separate statement posted on his Instagram account at the same time, Palash confirmed the wedding’s cancellation. He wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.”

Addressing rumours that the wedding was postponed because Palash cheated on Smriti during the pre-wedding festivities, the composer added, “Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”