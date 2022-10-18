Rahul Vaidya opens on his stage shows in Diwali: They have a different vibe

Rahul Vaidya will be spending this festive season travelling for shows, and the singer wouldn’t have it any other way. “Work is a festival for me. Kaam ho toh Diwali hai. I respect work and I love to work even on my birthday. Till the time you have work, you should make the most of it,” says Rahul, who flew to Brussels (Belgium) on October 13 for a show.

Even though he will be away from home, the Garbe ki Raat singer says there will be no compromise on the festive vibes as stage shows during Diwali are a “jashn” in themselves. “Diwali shows have a different vibe to them. People are in the mood to enjoy, chill and relax. It is like a jashn!” he exclaims.

The singer will be performing at two balls this Diwali. “There are Indians in Brussels who have been living there for years now. They are hosting a ball. I am very excited as 1,000 people are going to attend my show. I will be performing at two balls; one in Brussels and another one in Thailand on October 21, which is an Indian Gujarati and Marwari association Diwali ball,” says Rahul, who will be visiting Paris for a two-day trip between the shows.

The 35-year-old is accompanied by his wife, actor Disha Parmar Vaidya, who will be attending all the events. “She has taken an off so she will be travelling with me. She will attend these shows and we will all chill and have fun,” he tells us.

Ask him about his fondest Diwali memory, and the former reality show contestant recalls one with a smile, “I used to ask my father and uncle to bring me crackers. They would make me do the household work to get them! Then at the end of the day, they’d bring me the fanciest crackers.”