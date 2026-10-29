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Ranbir Kapoor says he felt like a mouse while proposing to his ‘lioness’ Alia Bhatt in Masai Mara with 3 lions watching from a distance

Ranbir Kapoor told his proposal story to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 leaving the host impressed with his efforts for Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026, 10:26:29 IST
By Riya Sharma
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A proposal surrounded by lions sounds straight out of a film, but for Ranbir Kapoor, it was a real-life moment he will never forget. The actor recently revisited the story of how he proposed to Alia Bhatt at their favourite destination, Masai Mara, during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. His account of getting down on one knee with three lions nearby left host Amitabh Bachchan amazed.

Ranbir Kapoor recalls proposing on one knee to Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor revisits his proposal to Alia Bhatt on Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Ranbir Kapoor revisits his proposal to Alia Bhatt on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Ranbir, along with his Ramayana team, Nitesh Tiwari, Ravie Dubey, Sai Pallavi and Namit Malhotra is set to grace Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. A promo of the upcoming episode showed Ranbir recalling his proposal to Alia. He said, "I had already told my guide, who was also our driver, to stop somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I had brought a ring with me, as I planned to get down on one knee, while you took photographs from a distance. Because girls love taking photographs and posting them on Instagram.” Big B reacted to the story with a playful remark, saying, “Proof to hona chahiye (there should be a proof).”

Deep Dive

Where did Ranbir Kapoor propose to Alia Bhatt?

Ranbir proposed to Alia in Maasai Mara, Kenya, one of their favourite destinations. He got down on one knee while three lions stood about 100 metres away.

How did Ranbir Kapoor arrange Alia Bhatt’s proposal?

Ranbir secretly brought a ring and asked their guide, who was also their driver, to stop in the jungle and photograph the proposal from a distance. Alia later said she was completely surprised.

When did Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get married and have their daughter?

Ranbir and Alia married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022.
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Their love story began in 2018, when they started dating after years of Alia admiring Ranbir as her crush. The actors grew closer while working on Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. In 2022, Ranbir surprised Alia by proposing to her in Maasai Mara, Kenya, one of their favourite destinations. He secretly carried a ring and arranged for their guide to photograph the moment. Alia later recalled being completely taken by surprise. The couple married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, attended by close friends and family. They welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.

About Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie

Ranbir is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Ramayana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol and Yash in lead roles. Backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film is mounted on a massive budget of 4000 crore and is scheduled to release in two parts. The first part is set to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

ramayanaalia bhattranbir kapoorkaun banega crorepati'
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