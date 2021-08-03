Sachet-Parampara resume live shows in pandemic: Fear restricts you in every way, we don’t want that

In the last year and a half, live shows completely took a back seat, but the music industry is now taking baby steps towards normalcy, says music composer-lyricist duo and real-life husband and wife, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon.

The pair recently restarted their live shows and call the experience “unreal, surreal and exhilarating.”

Talking about how much they missed performing in front of a live crowd, Sachet shares, “They say you don’t know what you have, till you lose it. And this holds true for the last two years...we didn’t realise how much we could miss the thrill of the live performance, the stage, the lights, the set up and most importantly the audience.”

Parampara notes that the virtual world had become a reality and only when they got back on stage, “we realised that we’re lucky and blessed to be back and doing what we love. We’ll never ever take anything for granted and thank you and this feels amazing.”

But are they fearful about the crowd and the huge gathering and whether Covid-19 protocols are followed while performing on stage?

“No, as fear restricts you in every way. We don’t want that. We’re confident that all Covid-19 protocols are being taken and over all, you’ve to have faith in the almighty,” Sachet notes, adding, “Yes, in a crowd, wearing a mask and maintaining distance is of utmost importance and so is being double vaccinated. If you’re content and you know you’ve taken all safety protocols, one shouldn’t let the fear of Covid take over your mind as that’s a dangerous territory.”

The two have been going strong professionally having composed for music in film such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019) and Kabir Singh (2019), and the upcoming Jersey and Adipurush. Work-wise, they’ve been pretty busy in the past one year as well.

“It has actually been our busiest year,” shares Parampara,who got married to Sachet in 2020 and the same, they also built their online audience base.

“It was amazing to see the viral reactions that our videos got, and are still getting. We realise that nothing can stop music composition and there’s always a way to connect with your audiences. And for that, one has to be grateful to the power of social media, a tool that worked to connect us directly to the world and showcase our music,” she explains.

The pair has also become quite a social media sensation and their fans shower a lot of love on their online content.

“We just want to thank all those who have made us ‘social media sensations,’ a tag we are ourselves cannot believe as we were simply doing what we do best, making music and singing and keeping fans positive in the last two years, something everyone needs,” they conclude.