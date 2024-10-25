Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘not really under suicide watch’ in NY prison: 'They're giving them extra privileges'

NYC prison consultant Larry Levine, life behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn is proving difficult for music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Prison consultant reveals Diddy is monitored closely in solitary confinement, receiving some preferential treatment despite MDC's harsh environment.(REUTERS)

Levine, who runs Wall Street Prison Consultants, recently shared insights on DailyMail's podcast, The Trial of Diddy, explaining, “He’s not really on suicide watch, but my inside source there tells me that there is someone coming by to visit with him several times a day, you know, to make sure that he’s okay.”

“He's got somebody from the psychology department coming out to visit with him so it's like a game that they play with the inmates. Remember, he's not playing chess. He's in a cell by himself.”

The music mogul is reportedly housed alone in his cell, which Levine says will be particularly tough for the 54-year-old, who was arrested on September 16 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Currently, Combs’ legal team is attempting to secure his release from custody. Despite two judges rejecting his bail request, his lawyers have appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court, with the hearing scheduled for November 4.

Diddy ‘got a target on his back’ and…

Levine revealed that Combs appears to be receiving preferential treatment at MDC. “My sources are telling me that [Combs] is getting extra showers a week,” Levine told Daily Mail. “I don't know how many. It probably varies. They're giving them extra privileges.”

MDC, which houses around 1,200 inmates, has been the subject of civil lawsuits following several inmate deaths. “He’s got a lonely existence,” Levine said. “He’s got a target on his back, and you know… it’s fact he’s got too much on too many people.”

Among the other high-profile inmates who have been held at MDC are Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell and R&B artist R. Kelly. Most recently, crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried has been held there as well, reportedly surviving on a limited diet of peanut butter, bread, and water due to his vegan dietary restrictions.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has also noted issues with the food, saying, “I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it.”