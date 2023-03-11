Selena Gomez thanks best friend Francia Raisa for life-saving kidney transplant: 'I was so lucky that...'

During a recent interview, Selena Gomez shared her appreciation for the strong connection she has with her best friend, Francia Raisa. The singer reflected on her battle with Lupus in 2017 and the serious health challenges that ensued. Fortunately, her friend selflessly stepped in and donated a kidney for her life-saving transplant. Selena described herself as ‘lucky’ when Francia got tested and it turned out to be a perfect match for her body. (Also read: 'Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid', Selena Gomez shares a heartfelt note)

During her appearance on the latest episode of Apple TV+'s documentary series Dear..., Selena looked back on the life-threatening health complications she faced in 2017 due to complications from Lupus. She discussed when her best friend, Francia offered to get tested as a potential kidney donor. She said, "My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said No, I am absolutely getting tested. "And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky."

She continued further, and said, "I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming."

On Twitter, Francia shared a photo of herself in the hospital and explained her decision to open up about her kidney donation process. She wrote, "If you've been following me for a while, you know that I've kept my kidney donation process pretty private. However, I think I've reached a point in my life where I feel at ease and self-assured in sharing my experience and using my platform to bring attention to the different kidney diseases that impact our community."

In 2015, Selena made a revelation for the first time about her experience with chemotherapy for the chronic inflammatory disease she battled in 2013. To take a break from the Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber controversy, Selena turned to Instagram and shared pictures and videos of her family, which consisted of her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefy. The trio spent time together fishing and enjoying the sunny weather beneath a clear blue sky, making unforgettable memories. Selena proudly identified herself as a 'Cali girl' and expressed her thankfulness for her blessings.