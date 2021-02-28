Shaan hits back at troll who says he has lost his ability to sing: 'What is your understanding on music?'

Singer Shaan recently voiced his opinion on the rising fuel prices in the country on Twitter. However, a user got a little too mean, telling him to 'concentrate on his singing skill' instead.

"Concentrate on your Singing skill which you have lost and do not try to interfere on the matter which you do not understand," the person wrote. Shaan, who is known for his cool and calm persona, did not take the comment lying down.

I am asking so someone can explain ... and may I ask you what is your understanding on music that you are Telling me .. I have lost my Singing skill ?! https://t.co/IXEJ47nA3P — Shaan (@singer_shaan) February 27, 2021

"I am asking so someone can explain ... and may I ask you what is your understanding on music that you are Telling me .. I have lost my Singing skill?!," he wrote in a tweet. Many fans of the singer also told off the troll. "You Are Sounding As If You Are Lata Mangeshkar Of Singing World So Vice versa apply to you that don't suggest others on there Work field till you yourself have done PHD on That Perticular Field," wrote one. "You telling shaan to concentrate on singing??? Wat???? Do you even knw to sing 2 phrases of anything?," wrote another.

In an earlier tweet on fuel hikes, Shaan had said, "Why can’t the government bring GST on petrol ?! Why is petrol being taxed so heavily.. by State and Centre?! Is there any logical answer?? Please help me understand someone."

Shaan has been working in the music industry for 25 years and has sung popular songs for films such as Fanaa, 3 Idiots (Behti Hawa Sa Tha, All Izz Well) and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (Voh Pehli Baar).

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shaan spoke about why he has not been singing more songs lately. "I don't have an answer to what this is, all I can understand is that certain singers have a recall value because they used to rule the roost at some point," Shaan explained.

