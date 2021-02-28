Shaan hits back at troll who says he has lost his ability to sing: 'What is your understanding on music?'
Singer Shaan recently voiced his opinion on the rising fuel prices in the country on Twitter. However, a user got a little too mean, telling him to 'concentrate on his singing skill' instead.
"Concentrate on your Singing skill which you have lost and do not try to interfere on the matter which you do not understand," the person wrote. Shaan, who is known for his cool and calm persona, did not take the comment lying down.
"I am asking so someone can explain ... and may I ask you what is your understanding on music that you are Telling me .. I have lost my Singing skill?!," he wrote in a tweet. Many fans of the singer also told off the troll. "You Are Sounding As If You Are Lata Mangeshkar Of Singing World So Vice versa apply to you that don't suggest others on there Work field till you yourself have done PHD on That Perticular Field," wrote one. "You telling shaan to concentrate on singing??? Wat???? Do you even knw to sing 2 phrases of anything?," wrote another.
In an earlier tweet on fuel hikes, Shaan had said, "Why can’t the government bring GST on petrol ?! Why is petrol being taxed so heavily.. by State and Centre?! Is there any logical answer?? Please help me understand someone."
Also read: Nick Jonas features in ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus' latest Instagram post, their fans can't believe their eyes
Shaan has been working in the music industry for 25 years and has sung popular songs for films such as Fanaa, 3 Idiots (Behti Hawa Sa Tha, All Izz Well) and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (Voh Pehli Baar).
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shaan spoke about why he has not been singing more songs lately. "I don't have an answer to what this is, all I can understand is that certain singers have a recall value because they used to rule the roost at some point," Shaan explained.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaan hits back at troll who says he has lost his ability to sing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jonita Gandhi: Music industry is still male dominant and there’s a certain stereotyping that’s happening with women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taylor Swift cancels Lover Fest concerts amid ‘unprecedented pandemic’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely, woman brings pups Gustav and Koji to police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sajid composes for Radhe without Wajid, calls Salman 'our pillar of strength'
- Sajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame has said in a recent interview how Salman Khan has been supporting him after his brother Wajid's death last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Rao: Music is music, I don’t look at it as whether it’s for films or independent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor had BTS singer Jimin's attention
- Last year, BTS singer Jimin caused a frenzy among Indian BTS fans when he said he watched 3 Idiots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS ARMY goes gaga as V and Jungkook discuss KTH1 and JJK1 mixtapes
- BTS singer V confirmed that his mixtape would feature 13 songs. This revelation has left the fandom, ARMY, in an emotional state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick Jonas' Spaceman songs are love letters to Priyanka Chopra
- Nick Jonas has released the title track from his new album Spaceman. The singer revealed that most songs on the album are musical love letters to Priyanka Chopra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Billie Eilish reveals she recorded new album in lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Payal Dev: Music is my world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS: Jungkook dyes his hair blue and ARMY is convinced his mixtape is on its way
- BTS singer Jungkook took to Twitter and shared a selfie flaunting his blue hair. The singer caused a frenzy among fans and left a few wondering if the hair colour change has something to do with his mixtape.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann, Diljit, Kapil mourn Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander's death
- Renowned Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander died on Wednesday. Several Punjabi and Bollywood celebrities remembered him on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS perform Telepathy, Blue & Grey on MTV Unplugged, cover Coldplay's Fix You
- BTS served a treat for their fans as they appeared on the recent episode of MTV Unplugged. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed two tracks from their album BE, Telepathy and Blue & Grey, while covering Coldplay's Fix You.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daft Punk break up after 28 years, internet mourns with memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox