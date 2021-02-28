IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Shaan hits back at troll who says he has lost his ability to sing: 'What is your understanding on music?'
Shaan has responded to a troll on Twitter.
Shaan has responded to a troll on Twitter.
music

Shaan hits back at troll who says he has lost his ability to sing: 'What is your understanding on music?'

Shaan was targeted by a troll on Twitter for sharing his opinion on the rising fuel prices in the country. The singer, however, decided to reply to their mean comment.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:46 PM IST

Singer Shaan recently voiced his opinion on the rising fuel prices in the country on Twitter. However, a user got a little too mean, telling him to 'concentrate on his singing skill' instead.

"Concentrate on your Singing skill which you have lost and do not try to interfere on the matter which you do not understand," the person wrote. Shaan, who is known for his cool and calm persona, did not take the comment lying down.

"I am asking so someone can explain ... and may I ask you what is your understanding on music that you are Telling me .. I have lost my Singing skill?!," he wrote in a tweet. Many fans of the singer also told off the troll. "You Are Sounding As If You Are Lata Mangeshkar Of Singing World So Vice versa apply to you that don't suggest others on there Work field till you yourself have done PHD on That Perticular Field," wrote one. "You telling shaan to concentrate on singing??? Wat???? Do you even knw to sing 2 phrases of anything?," wrote another.

In an earlier tweet on fuel hikes, Shaan had said, "Why can’t the government bring GST on petrol ?! Why is petrol being taxed so heavily.. by State and Centre?! Is there any logical answer?? Please help me understand someone."

Also read: Nick Jonas features in ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus' latest Instagram post, their fans can't believe their eyes

Shaan has been working in the music industry for 25 years and has sung popular songs for films such as Fanaa, 3 Idiots (Behti Hawa Sa Tha, All Izz Well) and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (Voh Pehli Baar).

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shaan spoke about why he has not been singing more songs lately. "I don't have an answer to what this is, all I can understand is that certain singers have a recall value because they used to rule the roost at some point," Shaan explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shaan

Related Stories

Singer Shaan’s new song Yakeen has released today. (HT PHOTO)
Singer Shaan’s new song Yakeen has released today. (HT PHOTO)
music

Music has become less dependent on films for its popularity: Shaan

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:59 AM IST
The singer says that the year 2020 was great for content creators but live musicians had a very difficult time.
READ FULL STORY
Tiger Shroff's new video has even surprised his mom and sister.
Tiger Shroff's new video has even surprised his mom and sister.
bollywood

Tiger's new stunt will make your jaw drop, Shaan asks if it's 'a video game'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Tiger Shroff has shared a video of his new stunt, and his fans and followers are in awe of his athleticism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaan has responded to a troll on Twitter.
Shaan has responded to a troll on Twitter.
music

Shaan hits back at troll who says he has lost his ability to sing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Shaan was targeted by a troll on Twitter for sharing his opinion on the rising fuel prices in the country. The singer, however, decided to reply to their mean comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Jonita Gandhi has lend her voice to songs such as Chennai Express title track, Sau Tarah Ke, Lagdi Hai Thaai and Main Tumhara.
Singer Jonita Gandhi has lend her voice to songs such as Chennai Express title track, Sau Tarah Ke, Lagdi Hai Thaai and Main Tumhara.
music

Jonita Gandhi: Music industry is still male dominant and there’s a certain stereotyping that’s happening with women

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Jonita Gandhi feels the music industry is still not an equal place, with a lot of inequality and stereotyping that continues to plague it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taylor Swift took to Instagram stories to make the announcement.
Taylor Swift took to Instagram stories to make the announcement.
music

Taylor Swift cancels Lover Fest concerts amid ‘unprecedented pandemic’

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Taylor Swift announced that her Lover Fest tour, which was postponed to this year from the summer of 2020, has now been cancelled, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lady Gaga with her doggies.
Lady Gaga with her doggies.
music

Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely, woman brings pups Gustav and Koji to police

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Lady Gaga's two dogs, who were stolen from her dog walker at gunpoint, have been recovered. They were brought to the police by a woman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sajid Khan and late Wajid Khan with Salman Khan in olden times.
Sajid Khan and late Wajid Khan with Salman Khan in olden times.
music

Sajid composes for Radhe without Wajid, calls Salman 'our pillar of strength'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:57 AM IST
  • Sajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame has said in a recent interview how Salman Khan has been supporting him after his brother Wajid's death last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Shilpa Rao has sung for films such as Lootera and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Singer Shilpa Rao has sung for films such as Lootera and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
music

Shilpa Rao: Music is music, I don’t look at it as whether it’s for films or independent

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Singer Shilpa Rao says that the motive and entire effort behind creating a song is to always make it your own, relatable for anyone who listens to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer Jimin revealed he has watched 3 Idiots.
BTS singer Jimin revealed he has watched 3 Idiots.
music

When Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor had BTS singer Jimin's attention

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:17 PM IST
  • Last year, BTS singer Jimin caused a frenzy among Indian BTS fans when he said he watched 3 Idiots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer V and Jungkook talk about their mixtapes.
BTS singer V and Jungkook talk about their mixtapes.
music

BTS ARMY goes gaga as V and Jungkook discuss KTH1 and JJK1 mixtapes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • BTS singer V confirmed that his mixtape would feature 13 songs. This revelation has left the fandom, ARMY, in an emotional state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas revealed most songs on Spaceman are about Priyanka Chopra.
Nick Jonas revealed most songs on Spaceman are about Priyanka Chopra.
music

Nick Jonas' Spaceman songs are love letters to Priyanka Chopra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas has released the title track from his new album Spaceman. The singer revealed that most songs on the album are musical love letters to Priyanka Chopra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Billie Eilish is all set to release new music.
Billie Eilish is all set to release new music.
music

Billie Eilish reveals she recorded new album in lockdown

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Grammy-winning songwriter Billie Eilish recently revealed during an interview that she has recorded a new album in lockdown. Her film Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry will release on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Payal Dev (sourced)
Payal Dev (sourced)
music

Payal Dev: Music is my world

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Known for songs like ‘Genda Phool’ and ‘Ab Tohe Jane Na Doongi…’, music composer and singer Payal Dev believes that music is for one and all, as it has no biases at all
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer Jungkook flaunts his blue hair colour.
BTS singer Jungkook flaunts his blue hair colour.
music

BTS: Jungkook dyes his hair blue and ARMY is convinced his mixtape is on its way

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:10 PM IST
  • BTS singer Jungkook took to Twitter and shared a selfie flaunting his blue hair. The singer caused a frenzy among fans and left a few wondering if the hair colour change has something to do with his mixtape.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away.
Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away.
music

Ayushmann, Diljit, Kapil mourn Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • Renowned Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander died on Wednesday. Several Punjabi and Bollywood celebrities remembered him on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS perform at MTV Unplugged.
BTS perform at MTV Unplugged.
music

BTS perform Telepathy, Blue & Grey on MTV Unplugged, cover Coldplay's Fix You

By Dishya Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • BTS served a treat for their fans as they appeared on the recent episode of MTV Unplugged. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed two tracks from their album BE, Telepathy and Blue & Grey, while covering Coldplay's Fix You.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thomas Banglater and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk pose at the world premiere of the film TRON: Legacy.(REUTERS)
Thomas Banglater and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk pose at the world premiere of the film TRON: Legacy.(REUTERS)
music

Daft Punk break up after 28 years, internet mourns with memes

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Popular electronic music duo Daft Punk has split. Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo made the announcement with a video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac