IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Nick Jonas features in ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus' latest Instagram post, their fans can't believe their eyes
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
hollywood

Nick Jonas features in ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus' latest Instagram post, their fans can't believe their eyes

  • Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her and singer Nick Jonas. The two Disney alums were rumoured to be dating when they were younger.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:50 AM IST

Miley Cyrus has left fans confused with an old picture featuring ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas. The singer took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a screenshot of her old Instagram profile and a bunch of photos from her days as a Disney star. One of those photos featured Miley with Nick on an amusement park ride. The young Jonas Brothers singer is seen holding his calm while the Hannah Montana star was snapped making a cute face.

The photo left fans reacting in all possible ways. Several 'Niley' stans, aka Nick and Miley shippers, thanked Miley for revisiting the time and sharing the picture. "THE PICTURE WITH NICK !!!!!!" a fan commented. "OMG NICK JONAS," an excited fan said. "Nick Jonas was in that picture like: Yeah!!!" added another fan. "MILEY AND NICK OMG MY CHILDHOOD IS COMPLETE," a fan said. The photo also led to questions. "WHAT IS NICHOLAS DOING IN THESE," asked a fan.

Also Read: New Superman movie for Warner Bros. to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

This isn't the first time Miley has mentioned Nick in an Instagram post. In March 2019, she shared a post featuring Nick's thoughts on her throwback pictures. Nick dropped Miley a message that read, “These throwback shots have been (lit).” Miley shared the message and wrote, “That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been (lit)." Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to the comments section and said, "Lol. Hahaha.. Hubby is right. These posts r (lit).”

Nick and Miley were rumoured to be daring when she was on Hannah Montana and Nick was a part of the Jonas Brothers boy band. Miley later got married to and divorced from Liam Hemsworth while Nick is now married to Priyanka.

Nick has turned host for Saturday Night Live this weekend. The singer dropped the title track of his upcoming album Spaceman recently and performed the song live during the SNL episode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nick jonas miley cyrus

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown in 2000.
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown in 2000.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reminisces about winning Miss India, advises new contestants

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday passed on her best wishes to the current Miss India contestants, and reminisced about winning the crown two decades ago.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Jameela Jamil's tweet about her.
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Jameela Jamil's tweet about her.
bollywood

Priyanka laughs after person confuses Jameela Jamil with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra was left laughing at Jameela Jamil's response to a person on Twitter who got confused between the two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
hollywood

Miley Cyrus surprises fans, shares throwback photo with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:50 AM IST
  • Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her and singer Nick Jonas. The two Disney alums were rumoured to be dating when they were younger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
hollywood

New Superman movie for Warner Bros. to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Ta-Nehisi Coates, an acclaimed essayist, has been hired to write the script for the feature reboot of Superman, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot has shared an 'unboxing' video of Priyanka Chopra's book.
Gal Gadot has shared an 'unboxing' video of Priyanka Chopra's book.
hollywood

Gal Gadot gets her hands on Priyanka's Unfinished, shares 'unboxing' video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra sent a copy of her book Unfinished to Gal Gadot and the latter took to Instagram to share an 'unboxing' video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
hollywood

When Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter: 'Do I want to be a part of this?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Emma Watson, more than her co-stars, would struggle with wanting to not return to the Harry Potter series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Double win for Olivia Colman and other big moments to expect

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Olivia Colman may grab her double win for Best Actress Drama and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at Monday's Golden Globe Awards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wesley Snipes played Blade in three films.
Wesley Snipes played Blade in three films.
hollywood

Wesley Snipes almost played Black Panther in the 90s, here's why he couldn't

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Wesley Snipes has spoken about why his Black Panther film never got made in the 90s. The role was eventually brought to life by Chadwick Boseman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
hollywood

Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry review: It's everything you wanted

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's brilliant documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.
Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.
hollywood

Emma Watson's manager denies her retirement from acting, fans react

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • The fans of Harry Potter star Emma Watson were shocked as a report hinted that the actor has given up her career in acting and is devoting her time to her boyfriend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sacha Baron Cohen has played Borat in two movies.
Sacha Baron Cohen has played Borat in two movies.
hollywood

'It got too dangerous': Sacha Baron Cohen officially retires from playing Borat

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed that will be retiring from his character of Borat Sagdiyev. The actor played the character in two films but says it has become too dangerous now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in their latest selfie.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in their latest selfie.
hollywood

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are 'literally perfect' in new selfie. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Joe Jonas has shared a stunning selfie with his wife, actor Sophie Turner on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army of the Dead teaser: Dave Bautista stars in Zack Snyder's zombie film.
Army of the Dead teaser: Dave Bautista stars in Zack Snyder's zombie film.
hollywood

Army of the Dead teaser: Still no sight of Huma Qureshi in Snyder's zombie movie

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • The first teaser for director Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie film, Army of the Dead, has been released. Dave Bautista leads the cast, which also features Huma Qureshi, although she isn't seen in the teaser.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland and Zendaya with Jacob Batalon in the Spider-Man: No Way Home title announcement video.
Tom Holland and Zendaya with Jacob Batalon in the Spider-Man: No Way Home title announcement video.
hollywood

Spider-Man 3 finally gets a title: Tom, Zendaya debut Spider-Man No Way Home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon have finally revealed the title for the third Spider-Man film. Called Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film will bring together all the Spider-Man actors together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern.
Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern.
hollywood

Ryan Reynolds rules out Green Lantern cameo in Zack Snyder's Justice League

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he is not making an appearance as Green Lantern in Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot poses for a camera test for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Gal Gadot poses for a camera test for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
hollywood

Gal Gadot was 'on the verge of giving up acting' before Wonder Woman casting

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • Actor Gal Gadot has said that she was on the verge of giving up acting when she was cast in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Wonder Woman. Read her nostalgic post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot with Zack Snyder.
Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot with Zack Snyder.
hollywood

Zack Snyder will not be paid for his cut of Justice League

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Zack Synder has said that he has not been paid anything for his version of Justice League. He argued that this helped him keep full control over the content of his movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac