Priyanka Chopra laughs after person confuses Jameela Jamil with her: 'So did Nick Jonas and Jameela get divorced?'
Priyanka Chopra was left rolling with laughter at Jameela Jamil's latest tweet. In it, The Good Place actor had responded to a person's query on Twitter, in which they had confused her with Priyanka Chopra.
The person wrote, "Wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced?" Responding to it, Jameela wrote, "A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra I believe they are very happy together still."
Priyanka replied to the tweet writing 'LOL' with a punch, hearth and skull emojis. Their fans were also amused at how someone can get confused between the two. "I would be *thrilled* to be confused for either of you insanely talented, gorgeous women but damn - that's annoying. You really look nothing alike and have had very different careers," wrote one. "Telling that they didn’t get the wrong Jonas brother... who actually kinda look alike," wrote another.
In 2017, actor Deepika Padukone was also mistaken for Priyanka Chopra at the Los Angeles airport by the Hollywood media. She had called the episode 'racist'. “To me it’s racist and ignorant. And as a fellow Indian, you (the media) should also be not very happy about. I think just because people have similar skin tones, doesn’t mean they are same people. As people in a place of power that the media has, instead of creating a tabloid piece out of it, people should be educating them further," she had said in an interview.
Also read: Tiger Shroff shows off his deft dance moves; Disha Patani, sister Krishna Shroff are in awe
Priyanka is currently in Jameela's home country. She is in London where she is shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel. She recently wrapped up the shoot of Text For You and the third instalment of the Matrix franchise with Keanu Reeves.
Her last release was The White Tiger on Netflix. She also made her debut as a writer this month with her book, Unfinished.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai's fans find her lookalike in this Pakistani woman. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay Devgn joins Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, see first pic from set
- A picture of Ajay Devgn on the set of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared online. Also in the picture is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Kareena Kapoor was named Siddhima to rhyme with cousin Riddhima?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta is unrecognisable in Sardar Ka Grandson first look, see pics
- Neena Gupta plays an old woman and Arjun Kapoor is her grandson in the Kaashivie Nair film Sardar Ka Grandson that premiers on Netflix soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Neena Gupta and her husband followed daughter Masaba on her Goa trip
- Neena Gupta has said she did not want Masaba to go to Goa with friends. The senior actor also went to Goa and stayed separately, only to receive a call from her daughter as she cried.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka laughs after person confuses Jameela Jamil with her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik reaches Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay to shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Priyanka earns praise from Russo brothers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena Tandon is proud mom as daughter Rasha gets black belt in Taekwondo
- Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram to show off daughter Rasha Thadani's achievement, as she teenager earned her blackbelt in Taekwondo. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fardeen Khan may star in No Entry sequel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farah Khan: 'At times I feel, I am working at my friends’ parties'
- Speaking at a comedy show, Farah Khan says her friends often 'put her to work' as soon as she enters parties, asking her to render a few dance steps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha calls Ali Fazal a 'progressive and equal partner'
- Richa Chadha has said that she has found an equal partner in boyfriend Ali Fazal who cooks well, works out with her and is progressive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi are 'proud' of Aaliyah for calling out harassers
- Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah received support from her Insta-fam after she wrote about receiving hate comments for a recent post, in which she shared pictures of herself in lingerie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pranutan: What can I do if people want to believe in masala stories about nepotism, and not the truth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EXCLUSIVE: Love the way Neena ji carries herself, says her Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Arjun Kapoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox