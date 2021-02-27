IND USA
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff shows off his deft dance moves; Disha Patani, sister Krishna Shroff are in awe

  • Disha Patani is in awe of rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's dancing abilities. Sister Krishna Shroff agrees too. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:02 AM IST

Tiger Shroff on Friday shared a new video on Instagram, where he is seen dancing with a fellow dancer. They match steps to the beats of his first single, Unbelievable. Reacting to it were his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and sister Krishna Shroff.

Sharing it, Tiger simply tagged his dance buddy Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar. It shows the duo doing some steps that require tremendous control and agility. In reaction, Disha dropped appreciative emojis, while Krishna wrote: "BRUH."


It is, of course, not the first time Disha has expressed her amazement at Tiger's posts. Only recently, when he had shared pictures of himself in pink shorts, she had cheekily sent him to the bro-zone and written: "Yo broo that’s some cute shorts."

Tigers video on which Disha and Krishna have reacted.

Tiger too has been liberal with praise on her many posts. When Disha recently given a glimpse of her gymnastics skills, he had reacted: "Woahhh wish i could do that." Disha had also shared a video of her dancing to old song - Mere Naseeb Mein - and showed off her dance moves. Tiger had candidly said: “Wow killer stuff guys.”

In recent months, there has been much speculation on their relationship status. The two are often spotted together and routinely comment on each other's posts. They have gone on dinner dates together and reportedly went on a vacation to Maldives too for the New Year.


On their respective work fronts too, they remain busy. Tiger has been busier - in the lockdown, he released not one but two music videos - Unbelievable and Casanova - where he has sung too. His last release before March lockdown was Baaghi 3. He has also announced new projects - Ganapath with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon and Baaghi 4.

Disha, who was last seen in Malang, will be seen next in Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.


tiger shroff disha patani baaghi 4

nerolac