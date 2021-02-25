Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani snapped outside restaurant on a dinner outing
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may choose to stay quiet about the status of their relationship, but never shy away from frequent appearances together. The rumoured couple was seen together outside a Mumbai restaurant on Wednesday night.
While Tiger was casually dressed in a full-sleeves green t-shirt and a pair of track bottoms, Disha had a pair of brown printed pants and a sports bra on. Both wore masks.
In the last couple of months, the two have been often seen together. Only a couple of days back, when Tiger injured himself during a football match, Disha was right there, next to him, as he was carried away on a stretcher. On Tuesday, Disha shared a video of her gym routine as she performed backflips with a help of her instructor. Among those who appreciated her moves was Tiger.
The two routinely keep dropping appreciative comments on each other's posts. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff and mom Ayesha also comment of Disha's various posts.
The couple had flown down to Maldives to spend the New Year together. The couple was, however, careful not to post pictures together.
On their respective work fronts, Disha will be seen next in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Her last appearance was in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kumal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor.
Tiger, meanwhile, has been busier. The forced coronavirus lockdown saw him release not one but two music videos with him featuring as a singer and an actor. His debut song was Unbelievable, second being Casanova. Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, which released just days before the lockdown came into force in March last year.
He will be paired with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. While his first look from the film was announced in November last year, Kriti's first look came out a couple of days back. He also has Baaghi 4 in the pipeline.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti says her college pics terrify her, Shahid Kapoor turns 40
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years of Tanu Weds Manu: Aanand L Rai thanks fans for giving him his identity
- It has been 10 years since Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan-starrer Tanu Weds Manu released on the big screen. On the occasion, director Aanand L Rai penned a note of gratitude, thanking fans for his "Woh Tanu weds Manu wala Aanand Rai" identity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivek posts his own 'Pawri' video with his e-challan for riding without helmet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi spotted at airport, here's who features on her mobile cover
- Janhvi Kapoor was seen at the Mumbai airport late Wednesday in an all denim look but it was her mobile cover that stole attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rumoured couple Tiger, Disha snapped outside restaurant on a dinner outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan shows the most glamourous way to grate cheese, Navya Nanda reacts
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a picture from her time in the kitchen in New York along with a boomerang video to prove how she is the best at it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishaan shares throwback pic from their childhood to wish Shahid on his birthday
- Ishaan Khatter shared a throwback picture from their childhood to post a 'happy birthday' message for his half-brother, Shahid Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt greets paparazzi in Gangubai Kathiawadi style
- Alia Bhatt did a 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' style namaste to the paparazzi while greeting them during director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday celebrations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Divya Bharti, Sajid managed to keep their marriage a secret from her father
- On Divya Bharti's birth anniversary, here's revisiting an episode from her life when she married producer Sajid Nadiadwala and managed to keep it a secret from her father, who was opposed to the match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Shahid: When Mira ‘whacked’ him minutes before Misha was born
- Shahid Kapoor said that he was with Mira Rajput in the labour room when she was giving birth to their daughter Misha. Mira 'whacked' Shahid when he got dizzy at one point.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra wants to erase the time she was 'hugely overweight'
- Parineeti Chopra, on being asked about a time in her life she would like to forget, said that she would like to erase her college days as she was 'hugely overweight' at the time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanishaa Mukherji wishes sister Kajol, Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary
- Tanishaa Mukherji wished her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on their 2nd wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur steps out in Bandra, a day after Kareena's discharge from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: SRK and Akshay praise Alia, call her 'gangsta'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thalaivi teaser out: Kangana Ranaut to show how Jayalalithaa made history
- Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, with a short teaser. The film, directed by AL Vijay, will release on April 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox