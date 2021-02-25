IND USA
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating.
Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani snapped outside restaurant on a dinner outing

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, rumoured to be dating, were seen outside an upscale Mumbai restaurant on Wednesday. See their pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:26 AM IST

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may choose to stay quiet about the status of their relationship, but never shy away from frequent appearances together. The rumoured couple was seen together outside a Mumbai restaurant on Wednesday night.

While Tiger was casually dressed in a full-sleeves green t-shirt and a pair of track bottoms, Disha had a pair of brown printed pants and a sports bra on. Both wore masks.

In the last couple of months, the two have been often seen together. Only a couple of days back, when Tiger injured himself during a football match, Disha was right there, next to him, as he was carried away on a stretcher. On Tuesday, Disha shared a video of her gym routine as she performed backflips with a help of her instructor. Among those who appreciated her moves was Tiger.

The two routinely keep dropping appreciative comments on each other's posts. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff and mom Ayesha also comment of Disha's various posts.

The couple had flown down to Maldives to spend the New Year together. The couple was, however, careful not to post pictures together.

On their respective work fronts, Disha will be seen next in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Her last appearance was in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kumal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor.


Tiger, meanwhile, has been busier. The forced coronavirus lockdown saw him release not one but two music videos with him featuring as a singer and an actor. His debut song was Unbelievable, second being Casanova. Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, which released just days before the lockdown came into force in March last year.

He will be paired with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. While his first look from the film was announced in November last year, Kriti's first look came out a couple of days back. He also has Baaghi 4 in the pipeline.


