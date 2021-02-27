IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / New Superman movie for Warner Bros. to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
hollywood

New Superman movie for Warner Bros. to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Ta-Nehisi Coates, an acclaimed essayist, has been hired to write the script for the feature reboot of Superman, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:18 PM IST

Acclaimed essayist and novelist Ta-Nehisi Coates has been hired to write the script for the feature reboot of Superman, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams.

According to Variety, the new Superman film, which is still in its very early development stages, will also be produced by Hannah Minghella. Presently no director is attached to the project and the search for an actor to portray Kal-El / Superman on the big screen has not yet started.

In a statement, Coates said, "To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honour. I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero."

Coates is no stranger to the superhero realm, as he has previously written the Marvel comic book series for 'Captain America' and 'Black Panther'.

Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group said, "Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me' opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world. We're confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."

News of Coates' attachment to the superhero project comes amid a number of recent Hollywood projects and adaptations of the author's work.

Also read: Eeb Allay Ooo! maker Prateek Vats: 'We could bring desh ki baat through our characters'

Between the World and Me was adapted into an HBO film which debuted last November, while The Water Dancer is getting a big-screen adaptation from a producing team that includes Oprah Winfrey and Brad Pitt.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, though this is the first DC feature known to be in development under Abrams' expansive WarnerMedia deal, he has several DC series in the works for streaming service HBO Max, including Justice League Dark and Constantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
superman

Related Stories

<p>Henry Cavill, who plays a refreshing new version of the iconic Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's new film, Enola Holmes, talks about putting his own spin on the fictional detective, looking forward to playing him again, and his appreciation for fans who've loved him as Superman. </p>
entertainment

Henry Cavill interview: Enola Holmes star appreciates fan support for Man of Steel

UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2020 03:17 PM IST
VIEW VIDEO
Henry Cavill has played Superman in three films.
Henry Cavill has played Superman in three films.
hollywood

Henry Cavill to return as Superman, but only in a cameo for now

By HT Correspondent | Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2020 03:31 PM IST
Henry Cavill is in negotiations to reprise the role of Superman/Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
hollywood

New Superman movie for Warner Bros. to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Ta-Nehisi Coates, an acclaimed essayist, has been hired to write the script for the feature reboot of Superman, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot has shared an 'unboxing' video of Priyanka Chopra's book.
Gal Gadot has shared an 'unboxing' video of Priyanka Chopra's book.
hollywood

Gal Gadot gets her hands on Priyanka's Unfinished, shares 'unboxing' video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra sent a copy of her book Unfinished to Gal Gadot and the latter took to Instagram to share an 'unboxing' video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
hollywood

When Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter: 'Do I want to be a part of this?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Emma Watson, more than her co-stars, would struggle with wanting to not return to the Harry Potter series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Double win for Olivia Colman and other big moments to expect

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Olivia Colman may grab her double win for Best Actress Drama and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at Monday's Golden Globe Awards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wesley Snipes played Blade in three films.
Wesley Snipes played Blade in three films.
hollywood

Wesley Snipes almost played Black Panther in the 90s, here's why he couldn't

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Wesley Snipes has spoken about why his Black Panther film never got made in the 90s. The role was eventually brought to life by Chadwick Boseman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
hollywood

Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry review: It's everything you wanted

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's brilliant documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.
Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.
hollywood

Emma Watson's manager denies her retirement from acting, fans react

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • The fans of Harry Potter star Emma Watson were shocked as a report hinted that the actor has given up her career in acting and is devoting her time to her boyfriend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sacha Baron Cohen has played Borat in two movies.
Sacha Baron Cohen has played Borat in two movies.
hollywood

'It got too dangerous': Sacha Baron Cohen officially retires from playing Borat

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed that will be retiring from his character of Borat Sagdiyev. The actor played the character in two films but says it has become too dangerous now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in their latest selfie.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in their latest selfie.
hollywood

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are 'literally perfect' in new selfie. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Joe Jonas has shared a stunning selfie with his wife, actor Sophie Turner on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army of the Dead teaser: Dave Bautista stars in Zack Snyder's zombie film.
Army of the Dead teaser: Dave Bautista stars in Zack Snyder's zombie film.
hollywood

Army of the Dead teaser: Still no sight of Huma Qureshi in Snyder's zombie movie

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • The first teaser for director Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie film, Army of the Dead, has been released. Dave Bautista leads the cast, which also features Huma Qureshi, although she isn't seen in the teaser.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland and Zendaya with Jacob Batalon in the Spider-Man: No Way Home title announcement video.
Tom Holland and Zendaya with Jacob Batalon in the Spider-Man: No Way Home title announcement video.
hollywood

Spider-Man 3 finally gets a title: Tom, Zendaya debut Spider-Man No Way Home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon have finally revealed the title for the third Spider-Man film. Called Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film will bring together all the Spider-Man actors together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern.
Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern.
hollywood

Ryan Reynolds rules out Green Lantern cameo in Zack Snyder's Justice League

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he is not making an appearance as Green Lantern in Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot poses for a camera test for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Gal Gadot poses for a camera test for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
hollywood

Gal Gadot was 'on the verge of giving up acting' before Wonder Woman casting

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • Actor Gal Gadot has said that she was on the verge of giving up acting when she was cast in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Wonder Woman. Read her nostalgic post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot with Zack Snyder.
Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot with Zack Snyder.
hollywood

Zack Snyder will not be paid for his cut of Justice League

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Zack Synder has said that he has not been paid anything for his version of Justice League. He argued that this helped him keep full control over the content of his movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian remember Robert Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian remember Robert Kardashian.
hollywood

Kim Kardashian dialled Robert Kardashian's number on his birth anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account and remembered her father Robert Kardashian on his birth anniversary. Sister Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also shared photos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac