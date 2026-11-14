Sidhu Moose Wala's parents claim music label released Phantom song without authorisation, seek legal action

The singer's parents also had a message for others who may claim to hold the rights to his music. They urged artists, producers and music labels to speak to the family before announcing or releasing any of his songs. They want all matters concerning his recordings, including unreleased material, to be discussed with them first.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the couple said the label had gone ahead without obtaining the necessary approval from the family. They said, “The song Phantom by Sidhu Moose Wala is being released by Saga Music without our permission or authorisation. Despite our request to halt the release and discuss a resolution, Saga Music has proceeded without any valid documentation from us. We are taking appropriate legal action to protect Sidhu Moose Wala's legacy and rights.”

The release of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala 's song Phantom has landed music label Saga Music in a legal dispute with the late singer's family. His parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, have accused the label of releasing the track without their consent. They claim they had asked Saga Music to hold back the release until the matter was discussed with them, but the label went ahead despite their objection.

His past music issues This is not the first time Sidhu Moose Wala's parents have raised concerns over the release of his music. In August 2022, they went to court to stop the release of Jaandi Vaar, a song featuring Afsana Khan and composed by Salim-Sulaiman. The family objected to the alleged unauthorised use of the singer's work, name and image. The court subsequently put the release on hold. They also questioned the use of his identity for merchandise and NFT-related rights linked to the song.

A similar issue came up when his track SYL was leaked online before its scheduled release. His parents filed an FIR against unidentified people and urged the producers who had worked with him to not circulate or release any of his recordings, whether completed or unfinished, without consulting the family.

In June 2025, the couple raised another concern, this time over royalties they claimed were due from their son's music. They filed a complaint and later staged a sit-in outside a senior police officer's office, protesting the delay in registering an FIR.