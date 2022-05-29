Sidhu Moose Wala's Vancouver concert ticket sales were delayed due to 'security issues' hours before his death

Hours before singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, the ticket sales for his upcoming concert in Vancouver were delayed due to 'security issues'. The singer was shot at by unknown people in Punjab's Mansa district as per news agency ANI. Three people were injured in the firing incident. Sidhu Moose Wala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was a popular rapper and singer.

As per the Vancouver Sun, the ticket sales were delayed as the Pacific National Exhibition consulted the police about security risks at the indoor arena. People could buy tickets this weekend for the Back 2 Business showcase in several other cities in Canada. The ticket sales for his performance on July 23 at the Pacific Coliseum wouldn't be available until June 4 as per the report. Tickets for the concert were priced in the range of $75-$200, according to the PNE’s TicketLeader website.

Vancouver Sun quoted PNE spokeswoman Laura Ballance, “We wanted to do a deeper dive into security to ascertain the full scale of public safety risks in consultation with police."

Laura also said, “As part of our security assessment for any large event, police look at our security plans — they may then tell us they want two or six officers on-site working with our in-house security team for the event. The PNE includes that cost in its contract with the show’s promoter.” As per Laura, the concert would have witnessed up to 12,000 people in the Hastings Park venue.

In the past, the singer-rapper's shows have faced security issues. Earlier, Surrey RCMP in England asked the 5X Block Party Festival to remove the singer from the 2019 festival’s lineup. A man was also stabbed during one of the concerts at Surrey banquet hall.

The rapper was shot in Mansa on Sunday evenings and was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital to ANI. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. The singer fought on a Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat but was defeated by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

