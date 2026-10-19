Singer Jubin Nautiyal's father Ramsharan Nautiyal rejoins Congress after 12 years, days after quitting BJP

Singer Jubin Nautiyal’s father, politician Ramsharan Nautiyal, rejoined the Indian National Congress party on Monday, days after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party. The politician, who was associated with the party in the past, rejoined it in New Delhi on October 19 after 12 years. His party switch comes ahead of the assembly polls early next year.

Jubin Nautiyal’s father rejoins Congress after quitting BJP

Jubin Nautiyal's father, Ramsharan Nautiyal, joined Congress on Monday.

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Ramsharan was inducted into the Congress on Monday in the presence of AICC in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya in New Delhi.

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His first stint with the party began early in his career in 2000. He was with them till 2014 and served as the Dehradun Zila Panchayat Chairman. He quit the party to join the BJP and spent 12 years with them. He was their candidate for the Chakrata Assembly seat in Uttarakhand in 2022. He was defeated.

Welcoming Ramsharan back to the Congress, Kumari Selja said at a press conference, as per PTI, that he was their old associate. “Today, Ramsharan Nautiyal has joined the Congress party. I welcome him into the fold. We are confident that his presence will bolster the Congress party,” said Ganesh Godiyal. Jubin hasn’t posted anything about his father’s political switch on social media yet.

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Jubin Nautiyal’s life and career

{{^usCountry}} Jubin’s parents, Ramsharan and Neena, run multiple businesses in Uttarakhand, and his father is also a politician. Construction and development, fuel stations, cable networks, hotels, and media enterprises are among their listed businesses. Taking after his father’s love for singing, Jubin showed an inclination towards music at a young age. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jubin’s parents, Ramsharan and Neena, run multiple businesses in Uttarakhand, and his father is also a politician. Construction and development, fuel stations, cable networks, hotels, and media enterprises are among their listed businesses. Taking after his father’s love for singing, Jubin showed an inclination towards music at a young age. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2011, Jubin took part in the singing TV show X Factor and was one of the top 25 contestants. He began his career in the film industry in 2014 by singing for the Hindi film Sonali Cable. He has since also sung for Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Gujarati films. He most recently sang Haan Umr Bhar Ko for Prem Keetanu, Vaare Vaa Vaare Va for Lenin, and Ruseya for The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Jubin was recently also in the news for quietly marrying his childhood sweetheart. He never announced the news publicly, though reports of his private wedding broke in April this year. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in September this year during Ganesh Chaturthi. He has yet to announce the baby’s name.