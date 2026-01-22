Farida Jalal feels Aryan Khan ‘could have done it better’ with directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘Theek tha’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, received widespread applause for his directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. While actor Farida Jalal acknowledged that the web series was good, she felt that Aryan could have done it better. Farida Jalal formed a very special bond with Shah Rukh Khan after working with him on films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Farida Jalal reviews The Ba***ds of Bollywood During an interview with Zoom, Farida was asked whether she had watched Aryan Khan’s debut project and what she thought of it.

The veteran actor extended a warm welcome to Aryan on his entry into the film industry, adding that she has watched the show and thought it was a good watch.

Farida said, “Welcome home! Yahin ke toh hai, aur kahan jayenge? (You belong here only, where else would you go?”

Farida formed a very special bond with Shah Rukh Khan after working with him on films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Now, she says she expects to see Shah Rukh’s run tap into his potential more.

When asked if she watched The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Farida shared, “I did. Theek tha, it was okay. He could have done it better, but accha toh tha (but it was good).”

About Aryan Khan’s debut project Aryan walked into showbiz as a director on September 18 last year with the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The satirical comedy, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, received good reviews from the audience. A satire on the Hindi film industry, the show explores the power struggles within Bollywood and the challenges faced by outsiders trying to remain relevant. It also features Anya Singh, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. The Ba***ds of Bollywood was named IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Series of 2025.

Farida’s next project Farida was last seen in web film, The Great Shamsuddin Family, which also featured Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chaddha, and Purab Kohli. The comedy-drama film, written and directed by Anusha Rizvi, premiered on JioHotstar on 12 December 2025.

She will be next seen on the big screen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo. It follows the story of Shahid Kapoor’s character as he navigates a world consumed by brutality and emotional turmoil. Also starring Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Avinash Tiwary, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13.