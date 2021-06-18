Singer Stebin Ben: The live music scene will take a long time to recover in India

For singer Stebin Ben, who rose to fame doing covers and performing in clubs, live music scene is something that he misses most in this pandemic. While the unlock phase has begun, he feels there’s still a long way to go for the live shows to resume.

“Even if we start, the scale will not be what it used to do before. Live scene has been affected so badly in our country that it’s going to take time to recover. It’ll be very difficult for it to get back on its feet because there are a lot of limitations. No matter what the unlock mode is, I don’t think the capacity can go over 50 in India,” says the singer.

Known for singing tracks such as Thoda Thoda Pyaar, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, Baarish and Bedard, Ben suggests that one way out is that singers can go overseas and perform.

“We can go to countries like Dubai. I have a big market there, and was also travelling there last year. Also, we’ll have to survive on playback, wedding shows and corporate shows if they happen,” he shares.

The pandemic witnessed several musicians resorting to virtual concerts to have some income, but the 28-year-old also feels that isn’t a viable option for long.

“It can’t be a solution because singers charge a lot of amount for concerts, and sponsors spend a lot for such virtual concerts. But, there’s no recovery of cost in such a set up. It makes no sense as they are not successful,” he opines.

Given the current situation, Ben admits that he misses doing live shows and can’t wait to get back to that mode again.

“I’m one of those singers, who’ve built a reputation because of live performances. I’ll always be a performer who’s there in front of people, meeting them and performing for them. I started from nightclubs to concerts to music festivals. So, live performance is very close to my heart,” he signs off.