Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Singer Stebin Ben: The live music scene will take a long time to recover in India
music

Singer Stebin Ben: The live music scene will take a long time to recover in India

For singer Stebin Ben, who rose to fame doing covers and performing in clubs, live music scene is something that he misses most in this pandemic
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Stebin Ben misses doing live shows.

For singer Stebin Ben, who rose to fame doing covers and performing in clubs, live music scene is something that he misses most in this pandemic. While the unlock phase has begun, he feels there’s still a long way to go for the live shows to resume.

“Even if we start, the scale will not be what it used to do before. Live scene has been affected so badly in our country that it’s going to take time to recover. It’ll be very difficult for it to get back on its feet because there are a lot of limitations. No matter what the unlock mode is, I don’t think the capacity can go over 50 in India,” says the singer.

Known for singing tracks such as Thoda Thoda Pyaar, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, Baarish and Bedard, Ben suggests that one way out is that singers can go overseas and perform.

“We can go to countries like Dubai. I have a big market there, and was also travelling there last year. Also, we’ll have to survive on playback, wedding shows and corporate shows if they happen,” he shares.

The pandemic witnessed several musicians resorting to virtual concerts to have some income, but the 28-year-old also feels that isn’t a viable option for long.

“It can’t be a solution because singers charge a lot of amount for concerts, and sponsors spend a lot for such virtual concerts. But, there’s no recovery of cost in such a set up. It makes no sense as they are not successful,” he opines.

Given the current situation, Ben admits that he misses doing live shows and can’t wait to get back to that mode again.

“I’m one of those singers, who’ve built a reputation because of live performances. I’ll always be a performer who’s there in front of people, meeting them and performing for them. I started from nightclubs to concerts to music festivals. So, live performance is very close to my heart,” he signs off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP