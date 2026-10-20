Sonu Nigam says he doesn't mind apologising 1000 times to Kannadigas over Pahalgam remark ahead of Bengaluru concert

Playback singer Sonu Nigam is all set to perform in Bengaluru on October 24 as part of his The Revolution India Tour. However, ahead of the concert, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) chief TA Narayana Gowda urged Bengaluru police to deny permission for the event over Sonu's remarks, made in April last year, when he linked an audience member's demand for Kannada songs to the Pahalgam terror attack. Amid renewed protests over the issue, Sonu has now issued a video apology to the people of Karnataka.

Sonu Nigam apologises to people of Karnataka

After speaking with KRV chief TA Narayana Gowda, Sonu Nigam sought forgiveness, and the organisation announced it was ending its protest.

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Following a conversation with Gowda, Sonu issued an apology saying he didn't mind saying sorry 1,000 times, he said, "My dear Karnataka family, Thanna Kannadigaru. My truth is known to me, my Almighty, my Bhagwan, and to all the people who were there in the audience that eventful evening. Nevertheless, I've had a beautiful chat with Shri Narayana Gowda ji. He's a wonderful person, and we've had a very warm and, respectful discussion. I have a lot of regard for him."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "When you love someone, and you want the relationship to stay, you don't mind saying sorry 1000 times. So my dear family, if anything I've said inadvertently that has hurt you, I am so sorry for it. You know I'm not the kind of person who's ever hurt anyone, at least my family from Karnataka. You have given me so much love and so much respect in the last 30 years that I don't want any kind of little misunderstanding to taint that relationship and cause any kind of bitterness. Lots of love to all of you. May God bless you, and I love you" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "When you love someone, and you want the relationship to stay, you don't mind saying sorry 1000 times. So my dear family, if anything I've said inadvertently that has hurt you, I am so sorry for it. You know I'm not the kind of person who's ever hurt anyone, at least my family from Karnataka. You have given me so much love and so much respect in the last 30 years that I don't want any kind of little misunderstanding to taint that relationship and cause any kind of bitterness. Lots of love to all of you. May God bless you, and I love you" {{/usCountry}}

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KRV chief TA Narayana Gowda shared the video on X and said Sonu Nigam had spoken to him and acknowledged that his earlier remark had hurt Kannadigas, sincerely seeking their forgiveness. Gowda said the organisation had always loved Sonu’s songs and held no personal grudge against him, but was upset by the remark, making the protest a natural response.

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He added that forgiving those who seek forgiveness was part of Kannadigas’ generosity and culture. Citing legendary singers Ghantasala, PB Srinivas, KJ Yesudas, S Janaki, Vani Jairam and KS Chithra, he said Kannadigas had embraced artists from outside the state who enriched Kannada film music. He described Sonu as part of that legacy and announced that the organisation was ending its protest, calling the incident a lesson for everyone.

Gowda, who described himself as a music lover, said music helped people forget their troubles. He expressed hope that Sonu would sing more Kannada songs and continue performing in Karnataka, adding that love should prevail.

All about the controversy

Playback singer Sonu Nigam found himself at the centre of a controversy in April 2025 after his remarks about the Kannada language at a concert in Bengaluru drew widespread criticism. During his performance at East Point College of Engineering and Technology, an audience member repeatedly asked him to sing in Kannada. Sonu objected to the manner in which the request was made and said,

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"Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo kar rahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? (This is the reason for what happened in Pahalgam. This is the reason... what you did just now)."

His remarks angered several Kannadigas and pro-Kannada organisations, who accused him of hurting the sentiments of the Kannada-speaking community. The controversy escalated after a complaint was filed against the singer and an FIR was registered at Avalahalli police station in Bengaluru. Sonu later clarified that his comments were directed at a few individuals whose behaviour he found threatening and were not intended to target the Kannada-speaking community. He also expressed his respect for Karnataka and its people. However, the incident had further repercussions, with a Kannada film director announcing that a song recorded by Sonu for an upcoming film would be dropped. The Karnataka High Court subsequently granted him interim relief in the case.