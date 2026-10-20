Sunburn Festival 2026 full lineup announced: The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Jason Derulo turn headliners, set to perform in Mumbai this December

Mumbai is set to host some big names in global music this December, with The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake and Jason Derulo among the artists announced for Sunburn Festival 2026. The Chainsmokers will perform in Mumbai as part of their three-city India tour, while DJ Snake and Swedish DJ Sebastian Ingrosso will lead the second day's lineup.

The Chainsmokers and DJ Snake lead the lineup

The Chainsmokers will perform in Mumbai as part of their three-city India tour, while DJ Snake and Swedish DJ Sebastian Ingrosso will lead the second day's lineup.

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The Chainsmokers, the duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, will headline the opening day on December 18. The Grammy-winning act became a global favourite with songs such as Closer and Don't Let Me Down, which found a strong following among Indian listeners as well. Their return is likely to bring back memories for fans who grew up listening to their music over the past decade.

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Jason Derulo will join the Day 1 lineup, adding his pop and R&B hits to the evening's performances. Day 2, on December 19, will see DJ Snake take centre stage alongside Sebastian Ingrosso, known for his work with Swedish House Mafia. Both artists have built international followings in electronic and dance music.

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Nucleya and other artists join the festival

{{^usCountry}} The lineup features a broad mix of international performers, electronic music veterans and Indian talent. Acraze, Emma Heesters, Laidback Luke, Nervo, Ookay and Sofi Tukker are among the other acts announced. Indian electronic music producer Nucleya is also part of the festival. The international roster includes 19:26, Annabel Stop It, Barts, Citizen Kain, Crusy, Gigi, Laura Van Dam, Sparrow, Tori Levett and Vanco. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lineup features a broad mix of international performers, electronic music veterans and Indian talent. Acraze, Emma Heesters, Laidback Luke, Nervo, Ookay and Sofi Tukker are among the other acts announced. Indian electronic music producer Nucleya is also part of the festival. The international roster includes 19:26, Annabel Stop It, Barts, Citizen Kain, Crusy, Gigi, Laura Van Dam, Sparrow, Tori Levett and Vanco. {{/usCountry}}

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Several more DJs and performers will feature across the festival, including Aatma, Afterall, Akhlad Ahmed, Ajories, Almost Human, Ana Lilia, Axl Stage, Benz B2B Anik, Bloodyy, DJ Aryan, DJ Ganesh, DJ Lion, Elektraa, Greff, Houdini, ICREATEU, Kikkat, Kshiti, Lady Barot, Lobo Miro, Luna, Maskbox, Naairo B2B Viishvek, Pierre Ravan, Pro Bros, Ravetek, Rayk, Realmm, Riday, Saarvey, Sartek, Seawave B2B Skysync, Siana Catherine, Sixth Ocean, Swish, Take Two, Teri Miko, Thugnaari, TSNR, UD-T and Whatnot.

Sunburn aims to bring fans together through music

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Sunburn has grown over nearly two decades from an electronic music festival into a major name in India's live entertainment space. This year's edition puts the focus on both established global acts and the shared memories their music has created for listeners.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, said The Chainsmokers' return was particularly meaningful because of the connection their songs have built with Indian audiences over the years.

“There are very few artists whose music instantly transports people back to a specific phase of their lives and The Chainsmokers are absolutely one of them. For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade. We understand the emotional excitement fans have around witnessing them live again, especially at a time when nostalgia and shared cultural experiences are driving fan communities globally. Our vision is to create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today,” he said.

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About the festival

The two-day festival will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on December 18 and 19. The tour for The Chainsmokers will kick off in Mumbai, followed by Delhi on December 19, and conclude in Bengaluru on December 20. Interestingly, even Jason Derulo is set to perform in Delhi at Indian Sneaker Festival, Gurugram.