All about The Chainsmokers India Tour: Dates, venues, where to get tickets and all the details

From Closer to Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers have given party anthems for an entire generation. The Grammy Award-winning duo, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, have officially announced their return to India. They will be performing across three cities this December, marking their first India tour since 2023. Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers will be performing in India. (AFP)

The Chainsmokers India Tour dates The duo shared the news on Instagram, writing, "INDIA! WE ARE FINALLY COMING BACK! WE CANNOT WAIT TO RETURN FOR 3 SHOWS AT THE END OF THIS YEAR! Thank you all for your patience we know we have been hinting at this for a while but we needed to make sure we were set up to give you all the best experience. We will see you in December!!!!"

The Chainsmokers will be performing in Mumbai on December 18, Delhi on December 19, and Bengaluru on December 20.

The Mumbai leg will see the duo headline Sunburn Festival 2026 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The organisers have not announced the venues for the Delhi and Bengaluru gigs. The Instagram post adds that for Delhi, The Chainsmokers will headline the Indian Sneaker Festival, whereas for Bengaluru, it will be the Sunburn Arena.