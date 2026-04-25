The Chainsmokers find a new friend in Mohanlal ahead of Dallas show; fans gush over ‘craziest crossover’

On Saturday, The Chainsmokers took to Instagram and shared a picture posing with Mohanlal. While the duo twinned in white, Mohanlal looked dashing in a light blue shirt paired with a white T-shirt and blue denims. The Chainsmokers captioned the post, “Made a new friend before our show in Dallas @mohanlal.”

It’s not every day that global EDM meets Malayalam cinema royalty, but when it does, the internet can’t keep calm. Ahead of their Dallas show, American DJ duo The Chainsmokers surprised fans by sharing a picture with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal , instantly sending social media into a frenzy.

Fans couldn’t keep calm. One fan commented, “We got Lalettan with Chainsmokers before GTA 6.” Another added, “Craziest crossover.” Another social media user speculated about a collaboration, writing, “Chainsmokers x Mohanlal collab soon.” One comment read, “Multiverse is real!!” Another fan wrote, “Dope!!! @thechainsmokers You guys met a true legend.”

About The Chainsmokers The Chainsmokers are a globally popular DJ and production duo consisting of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart. They rose to fame with their 2014 hit #Selfie and went on to dominate charts worldwide with tracks like Closer, Don’t Let Me Down, and Something Just Like This. Known for blending pop with electronic dance music and collaborating with top international artists, they have won major awards, including a Grammy, and built a massive global fanbase.

About Mohanlal’s upcoming films The actor will next be seen in Patriot. Helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film marks the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal on the big screen. The story revolves around a retired JAG officer, portrayed by Mammootty, who is wrongfully framed for espionage. Determined to clear his name and protect the nation, he embarks on a covert mission. Joining him in this high-stakes operation is Mohanlal, playing a battle-hardened armed forces operative. It also stars Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, and Prakash Belawadi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.

He also has Drishyam 3 in the pipeline. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the crime thriller is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. It is the third instalment in the hit Drishyam franchise and also stars Meena, Anshiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, along with Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Saikumar, and Siddique in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22.