Patriot trailer: Mohanlal secretly helps Mammootty as he goes into hiding, promises action-packed spy thriller

The trailer keeps the viewer in tenderhooks from the very beginning, as Nayanthara's character tells a distressed young woman to tell her truth. Meanwhile, Revathy's character shares her doubts about a civilian mission. What are they indicating? Amid this, Fahadh Faasil appears, as his character launches a new software named Samaj Seva.

Patriot trailer : The two superstars of the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal and Mammootty , have come together for their upcoming film Patriot. Expectations are high for the film directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The makers have released the trailer of the film on Saturday, and it promises to be an intense, action-heavy ride. (Also read: Patriot release date postponed: Mohanlal and Mammootty's espionage thriller to hit theatres a week later in May )

Mammootty appears as a vlogger who speaks about a software that has the power to get the details and secretly act as a surveillance. He is a dissident who has sensitive information. As he goes into hiding, a threat looms large upon the nation. It is then revealed that Mammootty is being helped by Mohanlal's character. The two have been friends for years, and this is his favour to him, even though it has grave consequences. The trailer does not reveal any further, even as it contains several action-packed moments featuring the two veterans.

How fans reacted Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “This looks really promising. Expected a major hit from Patriot.” “Two legends Mohanlal and Mammootty, can't wait for the film,” wrote another. A comment read, “These two M's will set the box office on fire.” Mohanlal and Mammootty have appeared together in over 50 Malayalam films, primarily in the early stages of their careers. Some of their most noted collaborations include Kariyilakkattu Pole, Poomukhapadiyil Ninneyum Kaathu, No.20 Madras Mail, and the multistarrer Twenty: 20.

The story revolves around a retired JAG officer, portrayed by Mammootty, who is wrongfully framed for espionage. Determined to clear his name and protect the nation, he embarks on a covert mission. Joining him in this high-stakes operation is Mohanlal, playing a battle-hardened armed forces operative. It also stars Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, and Prakash Belawadi in key roles.

The makers had postponed the release of the film a few days ago. The statement read, "We are working hard to bring Patriot to you at the highest possible quality. However, due to a combination of unforeseen circumstances, it has become necessary to postpone the film's release from the previously scheduled date of April 23 by a few days."

Patriot is set for a release in theatres on May 1.