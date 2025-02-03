Honey Singh, Atif Aslam and Jason Derulo pose together in Dubai, enjoy a feast; fans react. See pics

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently performed at a concert in Dubai. Later, he was joined by Honey Singh and Jason Derulo for a grand feast. The trio shared pictures from their evening together on social media, leaving fans speculating whether ‘something big’ is on the way. (Also Read: Atif Aslam's humble reaction to emotional fan during concert leaves internet impressed. Watch) Jason Derulo, Atif Aslam and Honey Singh enjoy feast together in Dubai.

Honey Singh, Atif and Jason party together in Dubai

On Monday, Jason Derulo, Atif Aslam, and Honey Singh shared glimpses of their evening in Dubai. In one of the photos, the three singers were seen posing for the camera together. In another, they were seen enjoying a feast.

While Atif was dressed in a black shirt and matching jeans, paired with a silver jacket, Honey Singh wore a green co-ord set. Jason, on the other hand, opted for an all-black ensemble. Sharing the picture, Jason added the flags of Pakistan, India, and Dubai.

Fans were thrilled to see the trio together and speculated that something big was in the works. One comment read, “The crossover we didn’t know we needed.” Another read, “Greatest collab of all time.” A third fan asked, “What’s cooking, guys?” while another wrote, “Looks like something big is on the way. Can’t wait.” Another comment stated, “The trio we need to heal.”

Earlier, Honey Singh had delighted his fans by sharing a picture with Atif Aslam on social media. He captioned the post "borderless brother", sparking excitement and calls for a collaboration between the two music icons.

Atif Aslam's Dubai concert

Atif Aslam also shared videos from his concert in Dubai on social media. In one of the videos, he was seen performing Dil Se Re from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dil Se. The song, composed by AR Rahman and sung by Rahman, Annupamaa Krishnaswami, Anuradha Sriram, and Febi Mani, remains one of the most celebrated tracks. Sharing the video, Atif wrote, “Some masterpieces y’all wanted to hear. LEKIN dil hai to dard bhi to ho ga na … P.S. Thank you for loving Channa. #borderlessworld #atifaslam #aadeez #dubai.”

Honey Singh's Millionaire India tour

Meanwhile, Honey Singh is set to entertain the Indian audience with his Millionaire India Tour. The singer and rapper will be performing in 10 cities as part of his tour. The tour will kick off in Mumbai on February 22, followed by shows in Lucknow, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Jaipur, before concluding in Kolkata on April 5.