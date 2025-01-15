Honey Singh calls himself ‘mental patient, kharab case' of bipolar disorder: Main maan chuka tha ki main mar chuka hoon

Singer-rapper Honey Singh will appear as a guest on actor Rhea Chakraborty's podcast Chapter 2. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Rhea posted a teaser video of her conversation with Honey. The duo spoke about bipolar disorder, with Honey sharing about the time he was going through a rough phase. The episode will air on January 17. (Also Read | Honey Singh's Millionaire India Tour: Check dates, cities, when to book tickets, other details) Honey Singh will be part of Rhea Chakraborty's podcast.

Honey Singh, Rhea Chakraborty talk about bipolar disorder

In the video, Honey said, "Main itne in-depth gaya hua itna kharab case hoon bi-polar disorder ka. Ek mental patient hoon main aaj bhi (I've gone in-depths, I'm such a bad case of bipolar disorder)." Rhea Chakraborty spoke about Honey's documentary and how she felt tears of joy as well as sadness after watching it. She thanked Honey for "surviving", to which he replied, "Akbar The Great is meeting Alexander The Great. Two fighters are meeting."

Chapter 2 earlier had guests such as Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen, Farhan Akhtar, Tanmay Bhatt and Zakir Khan among others.

About Honey Singh, his documentary

Last December, Netflix released Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a docu-film that revolves around the life of the hip-hop star. Directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, it premiered on December 20. The documentary offers a rare glimpse into the life of Honey, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh. The docu-film shed light on the man behind the headlines, from his meteoric rise in the music industry to the challenges and controversies he faced along the way.

Honey Singh became a household name in India with hits like Brown Rang, Angrezi Beat and Dope Shope. However, his career took a dramatic turn when he disappeared from the public eye for a couple of years, later revealing he had been battling mental health issues.