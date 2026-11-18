New Delhi, International music stars Taio Cruz, Shaggy and B.o.B, along with leading Indian artistes Badshah, Armaan Malik, Vishal Mishra and Shalmali Kholgade, will headline the seventh edition of "Euphony Voyage", which is scheduled to be held in Itanagar from December 18. Taio Cruz, Shaggy, B.o.B, Badshah to headline 7th edition of 'Euphony Voyage' in Itanagar

The three-day festival will also feature Rito Riba, Hansika Pareek, Txama, Walter Wahlang, and David Angu & The Tribe, bringing together an eclectic mix of international, national and regional talent for what promises to be a major live entertainment experience in the Northeast.

The upcoming edition is being organised in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking about the collaboration, Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said concert tourism has emerged as a significant economic driver globally, generating business for hotels, airlines, restaurants and local markets while bringing destinations to the attention of wider audiences.

"Arunachal Pradesh has every reason to be part of this movement. Our landscapes, our living cultures and the warmth of our people make the State a truly distinctive setting for festivals of this kind. 'Euphony Voyage', now in its seventh edition, shows that we can host events of this scale," he said, adding that the collaboration would help showcase the state's cultural identity and encourage visitors to explore Arunachal Pradesh.

Festival director Nikhil Chinapa said 'Euphony Voyage' has grown into a platform bringing together music, culture and communities while providing audiences an opportunity to discover the state.

"With the seventh edition, we want to build on that journey through a larger, three-day festival experience featuring an exciting mix of international, national and regional artists. Our aim is to create an event that resonates with audiences across the country," he said.

Singer and rapper Badshah, who is among the performers this year, said the energy of live audiences and the opportunity to connect with people through music made performing at festivals special.

"I'm looking forward to bringing the Badshah experience to Itanagar and discovering the energy Arunachal has to offer. Euphony Voyage 7 is going to be a lot of fun, and I can't wait to be part of it," he said.

Beyond its musical programme, the festival will feature an immersive environment spread across three stages, with food and beverage experiences, a flea market, arcade games, workshops and social spaces.

Euphony Voyage's journey over seven editions reflects this growing interest in bringing large-scale live entertainment experiences to the region.

The festival will come to a close on December 20.

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