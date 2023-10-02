Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's NFL game with Ryan Reynolds, Blake lively, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner. See pics

Last week singer Taylor Swift showed up at a Kansas City Chiefs NFL game to watch her rumoured boyfriend, Travis Kelce. And now Taylor Swift watched Travis in New York, where his team played the New York Jets with her friends and Hollywood A-listers such as Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner. Also read: Taylor Swift spotted having NYC night out with famous friends Blake Lively, Sophie Turner Taylor Swift, actor Ryan Reynolds, actor Hugh Jackman and friends watch the Kansas City Chiefs match at MetLife Stadium. Sophie Turner is also seen standing at the back.

Taylor watches Travis' match with her friends

The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before the match. Taylor was wearing blue denim shorts, a long-sleeved black top and a leather jacket. She was seen entering the stadium's security area with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman in widely-shared videos.

NBC's telecast cut to Taylor Swift several times during the game, including a shot of the pop superstar with her arm around Travis's mother, Donna, who was wearing her son's No. 87 jersey.

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman react during the match on Sunday. (AP)

Taylor's been in news

Taylor Swift has undoubtedly had an eventful 2023, thus far. She recently swept this year's MTV VMAs, winning a total of nine awards. The singer's highly-coveted Eras Tour kicked off in March. Taylor is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Outside of her musical accomplishments, she has been in the spotlight for her love life as well.

In April, she and her longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, called it quits after six years of dating. After her breakup, she was linked to The 1975's Matty Healy before their short-lived romance fizzled out. Now, rumours of Taylor dating Travis Kelce have created a media frenzy, though both of them have been tight-lipped about the status of their relationship.

Travis talked about Taylor

Neither she nor Travis Kelce have revealed any details about their relationship. Travis had invited Taylor to last week's match after trying — and failing — to give her a friendship bracelet when her Eras Tour made its stop in Kansas City.

Travis said on his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast earlier this week that Taylor 'looked amazing' at the game. He had said, “Everybody was talking about her and in a great light… And on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. Of course, we script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”

