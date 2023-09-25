Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Full list of dates and venues of upcoming shows

Taylor Swift’s gargantuan Eras tour ended its first round of shows on August 9, 2023, after as many as six productions at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The singer is extending her critically acclaimed tour with a second North American leg that will start in October 2024. It kicks off from October 18 next year. Internationally, the tours will resume on February 7 next year. Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour on August 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Taylor is notably one of the most expensive on the concert market, and is also high in demand. This is the scenario especially after her most recent Eras tour’s broke sales records. Pollstar data shows Talylor has already made more than $300 million from the first 22 dates of her Eras tour.

Here’s a list of Taylor’s upcoming Eras Tour dates and venues:

US dates:

October 18th, 2024: Miami, Florida, USA

October 19th, 2024: Miami, Florida, USA

October 20th, 2024: Miami, Florida, USA

October 25th, 2024: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

October 26th, 2024: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

October 27th, 2024: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

November 1st, 2024: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

November 2nd, 2024: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

November 3rd, 2024: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Earlier in August, Taylor took to Instagram to announce that the US tour is not concluding yet. “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” she wrote. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit TaylorSwift.com for more information”.

International dates:

February 7th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan

February 8th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan

February 9th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan

February 10th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan

February 16th, 2024: Melbourne, Australia

February 17th, 2024: Melbourne, Australia

February 18th, 2024: Melbourne, Australia

February 23rd, 2024: Sydney, Australia

February 24th, 2024: Sydney, Australia

February 25th, 2024: Sydney, Australia

February 26th, 2024: Sydney, Australia

March 2nd, 2024: Singapore

March 3rd, 2024: Singapore

March 4th, 2024: Singapore

March 7th, 2024: Singapore

March 8th, 2024: Singapore

March 9th, 2024: Singapore

May 9th, 2024: Paris, France

May 10th, 2024: Paris, France

May 11th, 2024: Paris, France

May 12th, 2024: Paris, France

May 17th, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden

May 18th, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden

May 19th, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden

May 24th, 2024: Lisbon, Portugal

May 25th, 2024: Lisbon, Portugal

May 30th, 2024: Madrid, Spain

June 2nd, 2024: Lyon, France

June 3rd, 2024: Lyon, France

June 7th, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

June 8th, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

June 9th, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

June 13th, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom

June 14th, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom

June 15th, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom

June 18th, 2024: Cardiff, United Kingdom

June 21st, 2024: London, United Kingdom

June 22nd, 2024: London, United Kingdom

June 23rd, 2024: London, United Kingdom

June 28th, 2024: Dublin, Ireland

June 29th, 2024: Dublin, Ireland

June 30th, 2024: Dublin, Ireland

July 4th, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 5th, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 6th, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 9th, 2024: Zurich, Switzerland

July 10th, 2024: Zurich, Switzerland

July 13th, 2024: Milan, Italy

July 14th, 2024: Milan, Italy

July 17th, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

July 18th, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

July 19th, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

July 23rd, 2024: Hamburg, Germany

July 24rd, 2024: Hamburg, Germany

July 27th, 2024: Munich, Germany

July 28th, 2024: Munich, Germany

August 1st, 2024: Warsaw, Poland

August 2nd, 2024: Warsaw, Poland

August 3rd, 2024: Warsaw, Poland

August 8th, 2024: Viena, Austria

August 9th, 2024: Viena, Austria

August 10th, 2024: Viena, Austria

August 15th, 2024: London, United Kingdom

August 16th, 2024: London, United Kingdom

August 17th, 2024: London, United Kingdom

November 14th, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

November 15th, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

November 16th, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

November 21st, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

November 22nd, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

November 23rd, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

The Eras tour could become the first to top the $1 billion mark

As per Pollstar, Taylor is making over $13 million from each data on her Eras tour, with an average of 54,000 fans who are attending each concert. It is possible that her tour will go on to become the first to top the $1 billion mark after it ends.

According to Business Insider, Taylor is charging an average of $254 for each ticket. InvestorsObserver says that a QuestionPro survey found that the average concert goer spent $720 over their budget. This is over a total spend of more than $1,300, which includes the costs of outfits, merchandise, food, drink and travel.