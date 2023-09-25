Taylor Swift pays for everyone at a restaurant, empties the place to visit with Travis Kelce, viral video claims

A woman in a TikTok video, that was reshared on X, has claimed that Taylor Swift apparently paid for everyone at a restaurant in order to empty the place, so she could visit the eatery only with her rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce. “OMGGG TAYLOR SWIFT emptied out the restaurant just for her and travis kelce!!!!!” a user captioned the video they shared to X. Amid dating rumours, Taylor Swift was spotted watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, cheering for Travis Kelce (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP, killatrav/Instagram)

“I just got a call from a friend and Taylor is going to a place, and she just paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave,” a woman in the video says.

“They were eating and the waitress came up and said, “Here’s the deal, everything is paid for but you have to have to leave, like right now.” How freaking insane is this! Oh and of course, she’s with Travis Kelce,” the woman adds.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together

Amid dating rumours, Taylor was spotted watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, cheering for Travis. After the game, the couple was seen leaving the stadium together.

Taylor was perhaps the most excited member of the audience as the athlete got on board for his first touchdown. Travis was found in the endzone against the Chicago Bears to earn a 40-0 lead with 7:40 to go in the fourth quarter, and Taylor seemed to lose her calm. She was seenbanging the glass in happiness. “Let’s fu***ng go,” she yelled afterTravis’ third touchdown of the season.

Taylor was seen donning a red-and-white Chiefs jacket, and sitting beside Travis' mother, Donna, during the entire game.

In a previous interview, Travis said that he “threw the ball” in Taylor’s “court” and asked her to come to Arrowhead. “I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,” he quoted himself as having told Taylor.