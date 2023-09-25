‘You found her’: Swifties can't keep calm as Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game, leaves stadium with Travis Kelce

Amid dating rumours, Taylor Swift was spotted watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, cheering for her rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce.The couple being spotted together elated Swifties. After the game, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen leaving the stadium together (@paytonsun screenshots/X)

After the game, the couple was seen leaving the stadium together.Jarrett Payton, son of NFL legend Walter Payton, captured them leaving, and shared the video on X, captioning it, “Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game.”

Taylor was perhaps the mostexcited member of the audience as the athlete got on board for his first touchdown. Travis was found in the endzone against the Chicago Bears to earn a 40-0 lead with 7:40 to go in the fourth quarter, and Taylor seemed to lose her calm.

As CBS cameras turned to Taylor, she was seen banging the glass in happiness. “Let’s fu***ng go,” she yelled after Travis’ third touchdown of the season. She was seen donning a red-and-white Chiefs jacket, and sitting beside Travis’ mother, Donna, during the entire game.

What did Travis Kelce say about the dating rumours?

ESPN's ‘The Pat McAfee Show’released its interview with the Travis last week. He was, without a doubt, asked about the rumours.

"It's hilarious how much traction this has actually got," he said. "This is like the old school game called telephone, where everybody is just whispering in everybody's ear. No one actually know what's going on."

"Please everybody stop asking my brother," he added, referring to Philadelphia Eagles football player Jason Kelce who recently talked about it. When Jason initially said his brother was really dating Taylor, he appeared to be joking. "I don't really know a lot about what's happening in Travis' love life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Travis said that he “threw the ball” in Taylor’s “court” and asked her to come to Arrowhead. “I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,” he quoted himself as having told Taylor.

‘They are kind of cute together!’

Swifties commented on the video shared by Jarrett, with one user saying, “you found her!” One user said, “Taylor Swift cheered passionately for Travis Kelce,” while another wrote, “They are kind of cute together! I’m so happy for her.”

“Sweetness,” one user said, while another wrote, “Well, looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are forming a new sideline duet - "Swift & Kelce"!” “Cute couple!” said one user. Another wrote, “Love IS great”.