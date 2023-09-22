‘Taylor Swift would be the kiss’ admits Travis Kelce in a throwback video

American football tight end Travis Kelce admits wanting to kiss Taylor Swift in a throwback video of his interview with AfterBuzz TV in 2016. With rumours around the duo dating each other resurfacing, let's look back at the fondness the player held for the American pop star. During the interview, Travis played a game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill,” in which he was asked to put Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift into each category.(Glamour)

“Damn, that’s messed up. I don’t want to kill any of them, he began.

"Kill is Ariana. Sorry, love you, but you’re gone. And then Taylor Swift would be the kiss. And what’s the last one? Katy Perry? Yeah, Katy Perry would be the marry,” he answered when insisted on continuing.

The athlete also answered questions about other celebrities including the celebrity trio of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner; Beyonce, Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Vergara and Gisele Bundchen, Jessie James Decker and Kristin Cavallari.

Interestingly, earlier this month it was reported that Taylor and Travis had been spending time together after he attended her Eras Tour this summer.

Travis's brother, Jason Kelce was the one who jokingly confirmed the duo's romance in an interview at the ‘WIP Morning Show’ on Wednesday.

Later in an episode of the Pat McAfee podcast, Travis himself addressed the rumours, saying that he has been in contact with Miss Americana.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,'” shared Travis.

“So, we’ll see what happens in the near future,” he ended.

According to Travis, “I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court.”

Whether the duo actually end up romancing each other is up to Taylor.

Interestingly, a source close to Taylor told the Messenger that she thinks of Travis to be “very charming.”

"She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week.” Travis and Swift are not dating at the moment, but they’re “seeing where things go,” added the insider.

Social Media reaction

The social media users have been reacting to the rumours of Travis Kelce dating "THE" Taylor Swift and while some have been shipping the couple many have taken up curating memes on the situation.