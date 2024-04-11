Travis Kelce says he doesn't know how he wooed Taylor Swift: ‘She wasn’t into sports'

What Travis said

“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how the f**k I did it," said Travis on the podcast. However, he added that he's “flying high” and enjoying the fact that this has brought a whole new audience in the Swifties to football. “Bringing new lives to the football world and opening up the football world up to new things,” he added.

Lil Dicky, rapper and stand-up comedian who appeared on the podcast as a guest, had a theory to share about Taylor and Travis' romance. “I think there’s just something that makes everyone feel like the world is like high school, where your most popular pop star beloved musician somehow how met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love and it’s just real. Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser," he said. Travis agreed with the theory and replied, “I appreciate it.”

Travis and Taylor's romance

The blossoming relationship between Taylor and Travis has captivated fans since its inception during her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023. From failed attempts to pass her a friendship bracelet to romantic gestures at football games, their love story has unfolded amidst a backdrop of mutual admiration and support.

He is set to accompany Taylor Swift on her upcoming international tour leg, marking a notable stride in their flourishing romance. Travis recently disclosed his plans to join the chart-topping songstress as she continues her Eras Tour across Europe in May.

On the work front, Taylor will release her new album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19.

