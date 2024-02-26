Travis Kelce says he'd ‘marry’ Katy Perry not Taylor Swift in resurfaced clip

A resurfaced clip of Travis Kelce's interview from 2016 has recently been making rounds on the internet. In the video shared by TMZ, an interviewer plays the game Marry, Kiss, Kill with the Chiefs tight end. Kelce said that he would “marry” Katy Perry rather than Taylor Swift. The 34-year-old NFL star's verdict left viewers shocked, considering his strong relationship with the Cruel Summer hitmaker. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) embraces Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher)(AP)

Travis Kelce plays Marry, Kiss, Kill, says he'd ‘marry Katy Perry’

When provided with the names of three pop singers, Ariana Grande, Perry, and Swift, Kelce said, “That’s messed up, I don’t want to kill any of them.” However, he then reluctantly answered, “Ariana, I’d kill, unfortunately. Love you, but you’re gone. And then Taylor Swift would be kiss and Katy Perry… Katy Perry would be the marry.”

The resurfaced video comes amid Kelce's recent two-day trip to Sydney to visit the Blank Space singer. Ahead of the Eras Tour shows in the Australian city, the famed couple went sailing for some sweet moments of privacy away from the paparazzi. Prior to this, the duo were spotted on an outing to the Sydney Zoo.

Despite their busy schedules, Swift and Kelce took time out for each other before the former gets ready to fly again for the next set of shows in Singapore. The duo has already made it clear to the media that they are not afraid to show PDA as they continue to support each other's endeavours.

Following his trip to Sydney, Kelce landed in Las Vegas to continue the Super Bowl celebrations with his Kansas City Chiefs mates at a nightclub. For the wild night out, Kelce was also joined by Patrick Mahomes. Despite being miles away from the Evermore singer, Kelce was still in total admiration of Swift. In a video shared on social media, the Chiefs tight end was seen singing and dancing to Swift's hit song Love Story.