Travis Kelce spotted partying with Patrick Mahomes at Vegas club after visiting Taylor Swift in Sydney

After a whirlwind trip to the other side of the globe to meet his popstar girlfriend, Travis Kelce is back in the US. The Chiefs tight end was recently on a trip to Sydney to catch up with Taylor Swift ahead of the Eras Tour shows in the Australian city. Just hours after landing, Kelce headed to a party with fellow NFL star Patrick Mahomes at a Vegas club. Travis Kelce was spotted partying at Vegas nightclub after visiting Taylor Swift in Sydney(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis Kelce parties with Patrick Mahomes after his visit to Taylor Swift

The 34-year-old athlete hung out with Mahomes at XS nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas alongside EDM star Marshmello, per People. In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, the group can be seen at a DJ booth during the Super Bowl celebratory outing on Saturday.

Another video shared on the platform shows Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates singing Queen's hit track, We Are The Champions. Kelce also went to LAVO at the Bellagio Las Vegas for a “party brunch” ahead of clubbing. A picture from the brunch, which was shared on social media, shows Kelce and his friends ordering luxe champagne.

Travis Kelce dances to Love Story at Vegas nightclub

Kelce doesn't shy away from publically declaring his love for Swift. Despite spending two days with the Cruel Summer hitmaker in Sydney, Kelce sang and danced to Love Story at the nightclub. Videos from the adorable moment were shared on social media, garnering praise from fans.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The social battery that this man has is impressive a round trip to Australia just to get off the jet and party at the club all night that kind of jet lag would actually kill me I think.” Another said, “The fact that just a day before they were singing it to each other in Sydney and they had 2 dates to the zoo and a romantic boat date and dinner must make everyone else in that room in awe and speechless.”