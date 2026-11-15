Vishal Dadlani tonsured his long hair in Tirumala when he was 23 and never grew it back; reveals he doesn't drink

Music composer Vishal Dadlani has been open about being an atheist for a few years now, but there was a time when he was deeply religious. On Double Date with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their YouTube channel, the musician revealed the story behind his bald look. He also stated that he decided early on in childhood that he would never drink despite growing up in a family where it was socially acceptable.

Vishal Dadlani showed an old picture of his to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi to prove he had long hair. (YouTube: Neha Dhupia)

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(Also Read: Vishal Dadlani jokes that Diljit Dosanjh's Case song is the story of his life after Shruti Haasan reveals fondness for Punjabi singer, Daler Mehndi)

Vishal Dadlani on tonsuring head, not drinking

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While driving Vishal to the studio for the episode, Angad asked the composer about his baldness. Revealing the story about it, the 53-year-old said, “I had long hair long, long ago. I shaved it off at 23. At that time, I was very religious, very much so. One day, when I woke up, I felt this strong urge to go to Tirupati and tonsure my head. After I got it tonsured, I swore then and there that I would never grow my hair again.” Vishal even gave Neha and Angad an old picture to show how long and luscious his hair was when he was asked.

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{{^usCountry}} In the past, Vishal has been vocal about being an atheist. “I'm an atheist who was born a Hindu, and I don't even know what "caste" I am. I certainly have no concern with any Mandirs or Masjids. Schools, hospitals, roads, healthcare, farmer welfare, power, water...yes, please! That's what we need more of! #KaamKiBaat,” he once wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post in 2018. The same year, on Durga Puja, he wished his followers, writing, “Happy #DurgaPuja, everyone! I'm an atheist, but I believe with all my heart in the limitless power of womankind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the past, Vishal has been vocal about being an atheist. “I'm an atheist who was born a Hindu, and I don't even know what "caste" I am. I certainly have no concern with any Mandirs or Masjids. Schools, hospitals, roads, healthcare, farmer welfare, power, water...yes, please! That's what we need more of! #KaamKiBaat,” he once wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post in 2018. The same year, on Durga Puja, he wished his followers, writing, “Happy #DurgaPuja, everyone! I'm an atheist, but I believe with all my heart in the limitless power of womankind.” {{/usCountry}}

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Taking a decision to not drink

When Neha wondered what the rationale was for tonsuring his hair and then swearing off it, Vishal claimed not to know. “I don’t know why I do these things. It’s the same reason I don’t drink alcohol. When I was a child, I had decided I wouldn’t, and I don’t now. My whole family used to drink casually; social drinking was normal. I mean, I’m from a Sindhi house. So, there was no such thing as alcohol being a bad thing. I just felt like I shouldn’t, so I don’t,” he said.

Vishal most recently composed the album for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in 2025.